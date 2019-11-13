Twins' Baldelli, Cardinals' Shildt crowned Managers of the Year

Minnesota Twins manager Rocco Baldelli

The Minnesota Twins' Rocco Baldelli and St Louis Cardinals' Mike Shildt were named Managers of the Year in tight votes on Tuesday.

Baldelli became the eighth rookie manager to win the award after the Twins claimed the American League (AL) Central title before falling short in the AL Division Series.

The 38-year-old finished with 106 points to win AL Manager of the Year, just ahead of the New York Yankees' Aaron Boone (96), while the Tampa Bay Rays' Kevin Cash (33) was third.

"You take on a responsibility, and it's one that you take seriously when you take on the role of manager," Baldelli said, via the Twins' website.

"You don't do it for anything that points back to yourself. You don't do it for awards. You do it to bring a group together in the best possible way you can.

"When you do get acknowledged for something individual, it's an interesting feeling, but you are certainly floored by being acknowledged in that way."

The National League race was also close, with Shildt (95 points) finishing ahead of the Milwaukee Brewers' Craig Counsell (88) and Atlanta Braves' Brian Snitker (45).

The Cardinals reached the NL Championship Series before being swept by eventual World Series champions the Washington Nationals.

“It’s not about me, it’s about this group.”



