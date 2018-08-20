Twins place Santana on DL with finger injury

The Minnesota Twins have placed Ervin Santana on the 10-day disabled list with an injured finger, the team announced on Sunday.

Santana had surgery on the third finger of his right hand in February. However, lingering pain has caused the 35-year-old to miss the majority of the MLB season.

"It's very tough for me and obviously for the team because instead of help the team you hurt the team because you don't locate your fastball where you want it, or your slider where you want it, and then it's difficult," Santana said. "Now I'm just trying to get ready and move on."

Santana is scheduled to see a hand specialist on Tuesday about the pain. He was activated July 25 after missing 99 games, but is 0-1 with an 8.03 ERA in 24.6 innings over five starts.

The two-time All-Star said his surgeons told him the pain would go away after the surgery though nothing has changed.

"I'm not sure where it's going to go from here, we just thought it made sense at this time rather than run him back out there on Tuesday," manager Paul Molitor said.

In corresponding moves, the Twins activated Alan Busenitz from Triple-A Rochester and sent outfielder Johnny Field was down.