Twins smash five homers in back-to-back games

Max Kepler

The Minnesota Twins continued their red-hot MLB form with a 9-2 rout of the Baltimore Orioles, while the Texas Rangers humbled the Seattle Mariners 15-1.

Minnesota hit five home runs on Saturday after clubbing five in Friday's 6-1 victory.

Twins outfielder Max Kepler added two more home runs, giving him six for the season, and drove in four to power Minnesota, who improved to 15-9.

C.J. Cron also homered for the second straight game, and Marwin Gonzalez and Jason Castro also sent balls out of Target Field.

The Twins are fourth in the majors in home runs this season with 47. Yet they are hardly a one-dimensional line-up. Minnesota are averaging 5.66 runs, second only to the Mariners.

Eddie Rosario, who leads the American League with 11 home runs, has averaged 26 homers the past two seasons and would be a bigger name if he played in a bigger market.

Nelson Cruz (365 career home runs, including five this year) can still rake at age 38. First baseman Cron (five homers) hit 30 last year with the Tampa Bay Rays.

After several solid seasons, 25-year-old shortstop Jorge Polanco is having a breakout year (five homers, .341 batting average), and Kepler looks improved at the plate this season.

Third baseman Gonzalez, who hit his second homer of the season on Saturday, had 23 a couple of years ago with world champion the Houston Astros.

Bote inspires Cubs

Chicago Cubs third baseman David Bote homered twice and drove in five runs in a 9-1 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Rays right-hander Charlie Morton gave up only two hits in six scoreless innings in a 2-1 win against the Boston Red Sox.

Kansas City Royals DH Hunter Dozier collected four hits in five at-bats and had four RBIs in a 9-4 triumph over the Los Angeles Angels.

Suero struggles against Padres

Washington Nationals reliever Wander Suero retired only one batter in the 10th inning, giving up four earned runs as the San Diego Padres went on to score six in the inning and win 8-3.

Soto sends one way back!

Juan Soto launches one far, far away. It was a rare highlight for the Nationals, who went on to lose.

Saturday's results

Minnesota Twins 9-2 Baltimore Orioles

St Louis Cardinals 6-3 Cincinnati Reds

Toronto Blue Jays 7-1 Oakland Athletics

Houston Astros 4-3 Cleveland Indians

New York Yankees 6-4 San Francisco Giants

San Diego Padres 8-3 Washington Nationals

Tampa Bay Rays 2-1 Boston Red Sox

Philadelphia Phillies 12-9 Miami Marlins

Chicago White Sox-Detroit Tigers (postponed)

Milwaukee Brewers 8-6 New York Mets

Kansas City Royals 9-4 Los Angeles Angels

Colorado Rockies 9-5 Atlanta Braves

Chicago Cubs 9-1 Arizona Diamondbacks

Los Angeles Dodgers 3-1 Pittsburgh Pirates

Texas Rangers 15-1 Seattle Mariners

Indians at Astros

Houston topped Cleveland on a walk-off home run in the 10th on Saturday and will be going for a series split on Sunday. Indians right-hander Carlos Carrasco got rocked in two of his first three starts, but has pitched 11 scoreless innings across his last two outings. Lefty Wade Miley (1-2, 3.58 ERA) goes for Houston.