Wheeler impresses in Mets' win over Phillies

Zack Wheeler delivered for the New York Mets in a 9-0 MLB demolition of the Philadelphia Phillies.

Right-hander Wheeler pitched seven scoreless innings as the Mets shut out the Phillies at Citi Field on Tuesday.

Wheeler allowed five hits, struck out 11 and did not issue a walk while throwing 105 pitches.

He also made an impact at the plate. He opened the scoring with a two-run double in the second inning and then added a homer in the fourth.

Todd Frazier belted a grand slam one inning later to help the Mets pull away.

Phillies starter Zach Eflin was charged with the loss after he surrendered four runs (three earned) in four innings of work.

Cashner stifles White Sox

Andrew Cashner allowed one run over seven innings in the Baltimore Orioles' 9-1 victory over the Chicago White Sox.

Cincinnati Reds outfielder Yasiel Puig tallied three RBIs in his team's 7-6 win against the Atlanta Braves.

Bell struggles as Pirates left emptyhanded

Josh Bell was 0 for four with three strikeouts in the Pittsburgh Pirates' 2-1 loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Cleveland Indians reliever Neil Ramirez surrendered three runs in one inning of work against the Marlins. Cleveland lost 3-1.

Quintana with the no-look catch!

Jose Quintana snags the comebacker.

Tuesday's results

Detroit Tigers 7-4 Boston Red Sox

Detroit Tigers 4-2 Boston Red Sox

Miami Marlins 3-1 Cleveland Indians

Cincinnati Reds 7-6 Atlanta Braves

Arizona Diamondbacks 2-1 Pittsburgh Pirates

San Francisco Giants 7-6 Toronto Blue Jays

Baltimore Orioles 9-1 Chicago White Sox

Tampa Bay Rays 5-2 Kansas City Royals

New York Mets 9-0 Philadelphia Phillies

St Louis Cardinals 4-3 Milwaukee Brewers

Houston Astros 10-4 Minnesota Twins

Chicago Cubs 7-2 Los Angeles Dodgers

Washington Nationals 6-3 Colorado Rockies

New York Yankees 7-5 Los Angeles Angels

Oakland Athletics 11-5 Texas Rangers

San Diego Padres 6-3 Seattle Mariners

Marlins at Indians

Cleveland will look to avoid a second straight home loss to Miami on Wednesday. The Indians were topped by the Marlins on Tuesday and have now dropped three in a row.