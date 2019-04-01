Yankees slugger Stanton on injured list with biceps strain

Giancarlo Stanton

The New York Yankees on Monday put Giancarlo Stanton on the 10-day injured list with a left biceps strain, adding potential long-term concerns to the short-term angst of dropping consecutive games to the Baltimore Orioles over the weekend.

Clint Frazier has been recalled from Triple-A to take Stanton's roster spot.

There had been no indications prior to the announcement that Stanton was suffering from any physical ailments.

He went to the plate 15 times in the season-opening three-game series against the Orioles, totalling two hits and an MLB-leading seven walks in the process.

Putting him on the injured list ensures Stanton will miss more time this season than he has in the previous two years combined. He played in 158 games during the last campaign and 159 in 2017 when he won National League MVP honours with the Miami Marlins.

Frazier, 24, has played in 54 games for New York over the last two seasons, posting a batting average of .238, an on-base percentage of .295 and a slugging percentage of .429 with four home runs.

His playing time was limited in 2018 after he suffered a concussion during spring training and struggled to recover.

New York's outfield depth was already stretched thin as Aaron Hicks continues to recover from a back strain that sidelined him during spring training and forced him to open the season on the 10-day IL.

The Yankees begin a three-game home series against the Detroit Tigers on Monday.