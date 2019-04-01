×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Yankees slugger Stanton on injured list with biceps strain

Omnisport
NEWS
News
4   //    01 Apr 2019, 21:34 IST
Giancarlo Stanton
Giancarlo Stanton

The New York Yankees on Monday put Giancarlo Stanton on the 10-day injured list with a left biceps strain, adding potential long-term concerns to the short-term angst of dropping consecutive games to the Baltimore Orioles over the weekend. 

Clint Frazier has been recalled from Triple-A to take Stanton's roster spot. 

There had been no indications prior to the announcement that Stanton was suffering from any physical ailments.

He went to the plate 15 times in the season-opening three-game series against the Orioles, totalling two hits and an MLB-leading seven walks in the process.

Putting him on the injured list ensures Stanton will miss more time this season than he has in the previous two years combined. He played in 158 games during the last campaign and 159 in 2017 when he won National League MVP honours with the Miami Marlins. 

Frazier, 24, has played in 54 games for New York over the last two seasons, posting a batting average of .238, an on-base percentage of .295 and a slugging percentage of .429 with four home runs.

His playing time was limited in 2018 after he suffered a concussion during spring training and struggled to recover.

New York's outfield depth was already stretched thin as Aaron Hicks continues to recover from a back strain that sidelined him during spring training and forced him to open the season on the 10-day IL.

The Yankees begin a three-game home series against the Detroit Tigers on Monday.

Omnisport
NEWS
Orioles' Cobb to miss opener, goes on injured list
RELATED STORY
Voit homers, Tanaka strong, Yanks beat O's 7-2 in opener
RELATED STORY
Strop has strained hamstring; Martinez to go on injured list
RELATED STORY
New York Yankees' revenue keeps rising as the payroll keeps dropping - What gives?
RELATED STORY
Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman say knee issues in the past
RELATED STORY
'We can hurt you from anywhere' – Tulowitzki on Yankees
RELATED STORY
Nunez, Orioles top Yankees 7-5 to take season-opening series
RELATED STORY
Yankees will 'crush' homer record – Judge
RELATED STORY
Zimmermann perfect into 7th, Tigers top Blue Jays 2-0 in 10
RELATED STORY
Hyde gets 1st win as manager, Orioles beat Yankees 5-3
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us