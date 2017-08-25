Yankees, Tigers not only teams with ejections in wild day of MLB

Los Angeles Dodgers posted their 90th MLB victory, while there were eight ejections between the New York Yankees and the Detroit Tigers.

The Los Angeles Dodgers are the first team to 90 wins and no other side in the MLB even have 80 following their 5-2 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Los Angeles became the third team to reach 90 wins by August 25, earning their milestone win at the expense of the Pittsburgh Pirates, who saw manager Clint Hurdle join the myriad of ejected players and managers from Thursday's actions across MLB.

In the seventh inning of the Dodgers' win, Hurdle was upset with a ball four call and let home plate umpire Paul Emmel hear about from the Bucs dugout.

Emmel was not in the mood for back talk and promptly ejected Hurdle, who then came on the field to confront the former.

The Dodgers-Pirates game only saw one ejection but the same could not be said in Thursday's heated New York Yankees-Detroit Tigers game at Comerica Park.

A total of eight people, including both managers, were ejected. After four hit-by-pitches and three benches-clearing incidents the Tigers went on to win, but suspensions could be in order for players involved in a sixth-inning brawl.

As players rushed on the field in the brawl, Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez was seen on video punching Miguel Cabrera in the head as the Tigers All-Star was at the bottom of a pile of players.

Sanchez then took another cheap shot at Tigers infielder Nick Castellanos, who was also pinned to the grass. Sanchez was surprisingly not among those ejected.

STANTON AT IT AGAIN

Miami's Giancarlo Stanton continued his torrid home run pace, blasting his 47th long ball of the season in a win over the Phillies. Stanton now has the most homers by a National League player before September since Ryan Howard had 49 in 2006. Stanton is also the third player in Marlins history with 100 RBIs before September 1, joining Gary Sheffield and Mike Lowell.

INDIANS PUNISH SALE

Red Sox ace Chris Sale was roughed up again by Indians, this time in his shortest outing of the season. Sale lasted just three innings against the Tribe, allowing seven runs (six earned) on seven hits in the loss. It is the 12th time Sale has allowed at least six earned in a start over his career, and five of those 12 have come against Cleveland.

DOOR SHUT!

