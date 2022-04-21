"1-for-17 in the second half by KD & Kyrie should flatly never happen" - NBA insider rips Brooklyn Nets duo for dismal outing against Boston Celtics 

After a Game 1 that had no shortage of thrills, the Brooklyn Nets and Boston Celtics were back at it Wednesday night. Heading into halftime with a 10-point lead, it looked as though the Nets were on their way to evening up the series.

Brooklyn extended that lead to as much as 17 in the second half. But the Celtics walked out with a 114-107 win thanks to a 29-17 fourth quarter to take a commanding 2-0 series lead.

Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, Brooklyn's top two players, are looked upon to lead the charge. Their efforts were needed to stem Boston's second-half comeback, but the stars could not get it going. Following halftime, the duo tallied just 16 points and made only one field goal.

On FS1's "First Things First," analyst Nick Wright ripped the duo. He feels their showing was unacceptable for players of their caliber.

"I don't care if you had a collection of the greatest defenders of all time in their prime," Wright said. "One-for-17 in the second half by KD and Kyrie should flatly never happen."

First Things First @FTFonFS1 "I don't care if you had a collection of the greatest defenders of all time in their prime & put them on one team — 1-for-17 in the 2nd half by KD & Kyrie should flatly never happen. This was a brutal, unforgivable performance by KD & Kyrie." — @getnickwright "I don't care if you had a collection of the greatest defenders of all time in their prime & put them on one team — 1-for-17 in the 2nd half by KD & Kyrie should flatly never happen. This was a brutal, unforgivable performance by KD & Kyrie." — @getnickwright https://t.co/NeUzAnmi7n

Brooklyn Nets continue to fall short of expectations

Brooklyn Nets vs. Boston Celtics: Game 2

When the Brooklyn Nets first signed Durant and Irving in 2019, it looked as though the NBA had found its next super team. Both players were still at the peak of their powers and were champions. But they have fallen way short of their initial expectations.

Minus 2019-20 with Durant sidelined due to an Achillies tendon injury, there is not much to positively come away with for the Nets.

Injuries and off-the-court drama have derailed the franchise in more ways than one. Not only have they come nowhere close to even a conference finals, but they could be swept in the first round of these playoffs.

Boston Celtics @celtics We turned up our intensity during the second half to finish with a 114-107 victory over the Nets for a 2-0 series lead. We turned up our intensity during the second half to finish with a 114-107 victory over the Nets for a 2-0 series lead. https://t.co/KkolnPnJEf

The Durant-Irving era has not unfolded the way Brooklyn first envisioned. While they still have a chance to turn things around, it is going to be an uphill battle.

There is no telling what could happen as the series shifts to Brooklyn for games on Saturday and Monday. But it is hard to say if Brooklyn's all-in push to sign Durant and Irving has been successful.

Brooklyn went 48-24 and reached the Eastern Conference semifinals before falling to the Milwaukee Bucks, the eventual NBA champion, in Game 7 last season.

The Nets went 44-38 this season before beating the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Seven-Eight Game to earn the No. 7 seed.

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein