1 player the Dallas Mavericks could acquire before the NBA trade deadline to make a title push

Despite having a 8-7 record, the Dallas Mavericks have struggled to impress this season. The Texas-based franchise have a playoff berth in their sight, but the NBA fraternity is well aware about the ambitious outlook of owner Mark Cuban.

There were rumblings about the fact that the Dallas Mavericks were looking to make an NBA trade for a star in the off-season. In this article we will look at one player that they can add to make a title push in the 2020/21 campaign.

One player the Dallas Mavericks should sign to become championship contenders

Victor Oladipo was traded to the Houston Rockets from the Indiana Pacers as a part of the massive James Harden move

The Dallas Mavericks already have two superstars on their roster in the form of Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis.

Doncic is in his third year and is already looking like a player who is set to dominate the league for years. Meanwhile, Porzingis is a 7-footer who shoots close to 40% from three and is one of the best shot blockers in the NBA.

Luka Doncic looks set to dominate the league for years

However, in the modern NBA, it has been proven that only super teams who have multiple star players in their squad can be title contenders.

The LA Lakers united two top-10 players, LeBron James and Anthony Davis, last season, resulting in a title. The Brooklyn Nets did something similar this season, making a big three of James Harden, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving.

Luka Doncic passes Michael Jordan on the all-time triple-doubles list after notching his 29th today.



It's only Luka's third season 🤯 pic.twitter.com/ecl7mrB8BB — ESPN (@espn) January 17, 2021

Advertisement

The Dallas Mavericks can have their own version of the big three, if they make a move for Houston Rockets star Victor Oladipo.

The former OKC Thunder man was traded to the Rockets from the Indiana Pacers as a part of the massive James Harden move. Oladipo is on an expiring contract, which might make things easier for the Dallas Mavericks.

Also Read: 5 instances when Shaquille O'Neal got into a quarrel with an NBA star recently

There were doubts whether Victor Oladipo would be able to emulate his 2018-19 form following his injury, but the shooting guard came back strong this season, averaging 20 points, 5 rebounds and 4 assists per game.

Oladipo has also starred for the Houston Rockets in their recent games and will be a massive coup for Mark Cuban and co. if they are able to acquire him this season.

Victor Oladipo shined in his Rockets debut 🚀



His 32 points is the 2nd-most in a Rockets debut in team history.



(via Elias Sports Bureau) pic.twitter.com/7op51tXi9Q — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) January 19, 2021

Advertisement

Victor Oladipo's addition will enable the Dallas Mavericks to have a scintillating back court pairing with Luka Doncic and the 28-year-old, which will automatically make them one of the most dangerous teams in the league. Combined with Kristaps Porzingis' presence in the team, the Mavericks might even be be considered one of the favorites for the NBA title.

Also Read: What is the most valuable franchise in NBA right now?