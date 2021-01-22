5 instances when Shaquille O'Neal got into a quarrel with an NBA star recently

NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal has had a decorated basketball career which has seen him amass 4 championships, 3 Finals MVPs and and an MVP awards while playing for 6 teams over a 19-year journey. LA Lakers and Miami Heat have retired his jersey and he is still revered as arguably the best center of all time.

However, the 7-footer has had a penchant for picking up a fight with his peers and even players who are currently playing in the league. Recently he, in the capacity of TNT's host, had an awkward exchange with Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell.

5 Times Shaquille O'Neal got into a feud with an NBA star

The list doesn't end at Donovan Mitchell, as the former Boston Celtics star has been involved in disputes with players ranging from yesteryear legends like David Robinson to current bigs like Rudy Gobert. On that note, let's take a look at 5 players Shaquille O'Neal has been involved in a quarrel with in recent times.

#5- Donovan Mitchell

New Orleans Pelicans v Utah Jazz

Shaquille O’Neal and the NBA on TNT crew have had a few awkward postgame interviews with young players over the years but what happened late Thursday night with Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell might have been the most bizarre one yet.

Following Jazz's win over the New Orleans Pelicans, Donovan Mitchell was requested to stay back and have an interview with TNT's host Shaquille O'Neal. The 2000 MVP then proceeded to tell the Jazz shooting guard that he doesn't think that Mitchell has what it takes to be a star, to which he responded by simply nodding his head and saying "Aight".

Interestingly, Mitchell starred for the Jazz in this win, scoring a game high 36 points, while also grabbing 7 rebounds and dishing out 5 assists, which makes this situation involving him and Shaquille O'Neal even more bizarre.

Donovan's response when Shaq tells him he doesn't have what it takes to get to the next level:



"Aight." pic.twitter.com/t64PxpeTFD — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 22, 2021

#4- James Harden

Brooklyn Nets v Cleveland Cavaliers

Following James Harden's well documented move to Brooklyn Nets, fans, experts and journalists all weighed on the high profile trade. Shaquille O'Neal also chipped in, although he also took shots at the 2018 MVP for suggesting that he gave it all for the Houston Rockets during his time with them.

O'Neal mentioned how the Rockets tried to surround Harden with championship caliber players, and it was him who let the organization down by not giving the city a title. Harden did not hesitate to clap back, as he uploaded an Instagram story suggesting Shaquille O'Neal was "Putting him down".

