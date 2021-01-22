Brooklyn Nets vs Cleveland Cavaliers: Injury Updates, Predicted Lineups and Starting-5s - January 22nd, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Cleveland Cavaliers will face off against the Brooklyn Nets for the second time in three days at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. The young Cavaliers roster prevailed in the first meeting by a scoreline of 135-147, and the Brooklyn Nets will be looking for redemption when the two sides clash tomorrow at 7:30 PM Eastern Time.

Brooklyn Nets vs. Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Update

Brooklyn Nets

Brooklyn Nets v Cleveland Cavaliers

The Brooklyn Nets are set to feature their 'big 3' of James Harden, Kyrie Irving, and Kevin Durant once again. Irving rejoined the roster ahead of the first game against the Cavs. Tyler Johnson will miss the game due to medical protocols, while Nicolas Claxton will be unavailable due to a knee injury. Spencer Dinwiddie has been ruled out for the remainder of the season.

Cleveland Cavaliers

Brooklyn Nets v Cleveland Cavaliers

The Cleveland Cavaliers have faced horrible injury luck in the 2020/21 NBA season. Head coach J.B. Bickerstaff will be without star power forward Kevin Love, who is out indefinitely with a calf issue. Dylan Windler and Matthew Dellavedova have also been ruled out due to a hand and a back injury respectively. Darius Garland's status for this highly anticipated game is questionable, as he is nursing a shoulder injury.

Brooklyn Nets vs. Cleveland Cavaliers Predicted Lineups

Brooklyn Nets

Head coach Steve Nash will field a starting backcourt of ace guards Kyrie Irving and James Harden, with former MVP Kevin Durant starting at the small forward position. Assisting the talented trio will be veteran forward Jeff Green, who will start at the 4. Former LA Clippers star DeAndre Jordan will start at the center spot.

🎙 @KyrieIrving: "Cleveland threw a lot of things at us."



🎙 @KDTrey5: "This journey together's gonna be fun. Tough start...but I like where we are."



🎙 @JHarden13: "We just gotta find a way to get stops when we need to."



Cleveland Cavaliers

The Cleveland Cavaliers will start with the talented Collin Sexton and defensive specialist Isaac Okoro at the guard positions. Turkish star Cedi Osman will start at small forward, while former LA Lakers player Larry Nance Jr. will be the starting power forward. Dominant big Andre Drummond will be the team's starting 5.

Brooklyn Nets vs. Cleveland Cavaliers Predicted Starting-5s

Brooklyn Nets

G- Kyrie Irving, G- James Harden, F- Kevin Durant, F- Jeff Green, C- DeAndre Jordan

Cleveland Cavaliers

G- Collin Sexton, G- Isaac Okoro, F- Cedi Osman, F- Larry Nance Jr., C- Andre Drummond

