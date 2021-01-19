NBA Power Rankings: LA Lakers keep hold of the top spot as Brooklyn Nets make their debut on the list

Following another week of enthralling action, we are back with the latest round of NBA Power Rankings. The Los Angeles teams have been the talk of the town lately, and they continue to be at the summit of the rankings. Meanwhile, the Milwaukee Bucks are the top-ranked team from the East, following their 4 game-winning run.

NBA Power Rankings 2020-21: Reviewing the top ten ahead of Week 5

Going into Week 5 of the 2020-21 NBA season, the big picture is becoming clearer, as the playoff hopefuls are beginning to fall behind the title challengers. As a result, there is some movement in our latest NBA Power Rankings, at the end of the first month of the season.

#10 Indiana Pacers

Indiana Pacers v Los Angeles Clippers

2020-21 record: 8-5

Upcoming fixtures: Dallas Mavericks (home), Orlando Magic (home), Toronto Raptors (home)

Previous Top-10 ranking: 8th (↓2)

The Indiana Pacers take the 10th spot in this week's NBA Power Rankings. The Pacers, despite not having a superstar on their roster, have impressed in Week 4 of the season.

Apart from the recent loss against LA Clippers, the Pacers have managed to get wins against Western Conference playoff hopefuls including the Golden State Warriors and Portland Trail Blazers, which is enough for them to make our list.

on the way 🔥 pic.twitter.com/DHvLkfndlH — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) January 18, 2021

#9 Portland Trail Blazers

Portland Trail Blazers v Sacramento Kings

2020-21 record: 8-5

Upcoming fixtures: San Antonio Spurs (home), Memphis Grizzlies (home), Memphis Grizzlies (home)

Previous Top-10 ranking: N/A

The Portland Trail Blazers debut in this week's NBA Power Rankings, following a week that saw them win three games and lose once. The Blazers were able to string three consecutive victories against the Atlanta Hawks, Sacramento Kings, and Toronto Raptors.

However, the following week will be a bigger test for Damian Lillard and co., as they will be missing CJ McCollum due to an ankle injury.

The Blazers had arguably the best offseason of any team this time around, and are gunning for the title. Portland are currently 5th in the West and will need to continue to climb the standings to secure home court in the postseason.

#8 Brooklyn Nets

Orlando Magic v Brooklyn Nets

2020-21 record: 8-6

Upcoming fixtures: Milwaukee Bucks (home), Cleveland Cavaliers (away), Cleveland Cavaliers (away)

Previous Top-10 ranking: N/A

The Brooklyn Nets have displaced the Dallas Mavericks in this week's NBA Power Rankings after their stellar week which saw them acquire the 2018 MVP, James Harden. They also played four games in Week 4, winning three of their fixtures.

Meanwhile, James Harden had an incredible game against the Orlando Magic on his Nets debut, as he finished the game with a triple-double.

The Brooklyn Nets are also set to welcome back Kyrie Irving, which will allow them to field a lineup consisting of Irving, Harden and Kevin Durant.

Harden on Brooklyn’s new Big 3 👏



Bucks vs. @BrooklynNets // 7:30pm ET on TNT! pic.twitter.com/ndKVnQKH7S — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) January 18, 2021