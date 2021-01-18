Orlando Magic vs New York Knicks Prediction & Match Preview - January 18th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The 6-7 Orlando Magic will take on the 6-8 New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on Monday. Both teams have struggled with form recently, with the Magic losing their last 5 NBA games in a row.

While the Magic will be looking to get back to winning ways, the Knicks will be aiming to continue the momentum they gathered from their previous game against the Celtics.

Match Details

Fixture: Orlando Magic vs New York Knicks

Date and Time: Monday, 18th January 2021,12 PM ET (Monday, 18th Jan, 10:30 PM IST).

Venue: Madison Square Garden, New York

Orlando Magic Preview

Following a promising start to the season which saw them go 4-0, the Orlando Magic have been in terrible form.

Head coach Steve Clifford will be expecting a strong reaction from his men when they take on an offensively fragile Knicks team. A win will significantly help the Magic improve their record to the .500 mark.

Key Player - Nikola Vucevic

Nikola Vucevic will once again be the key man for the Orlando Magic against the New York Knicks

European big Nikola Vucevic has been carrying the offensive load for the Orlando Magic for years now, and the story is no different this season.

The dominant center has averaged 22.8 points, 10 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game this season and has single-handedly kept the Magic in contention for a playoff berth. Needless to say, Vucevic will be the key man once again against the Knicks.

Orlando Magic Predicted Lineup

G- Cole Anthony, G- Dwyane Bacon, F- James Ennis, F- Aaron Gordon, C- Nikola Vucevic

New York Knicks Preview

The New York Knicks were on a 5-game losing streak following a good start to the season. They bounced back against the Celtics in their last game in dominant fashion, winning the match 105-75.

Head coach Tom Thibodeau has singled out the Knicks' offense for being inconsistent lately. He will be expecting another dominant response from his men when they take on the Orlando Magic on Monday.

Key Player - Julius Randle

Julius Randle has played a vital role in the New York Knicks side this season

Julius Randle has been one of the few positives for the New York Knicks this season. He is averaging 23 points, 10 rebounds and 6.7 assists per game.

He will need to have another big game on Monday if the Knicks are to get close to a better record.

New York Knicks Predicted Lineup

G Elfrid Payton, G Reggie Bullock, F RJ Barrett, F Julius Randle, C Mitchell Robinson

Magic vs Knicks Match Prediction

Both teams are going through a terrible spell, and a close game can be expected. However, the Knicks looked good in their last game. They also have a more balanced starting line-up, which should enable them to clinch this fixture against an underwhelming Orlando Magic team.

Where to watch Magic vs Knicks

The Orlando Magic- New York Knicks game will be televised on NBA TV. The local coverage of the game will be available on FSFL and MSG. Fans can also live-stream this match-up on the NBA League Pass.

