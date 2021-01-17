NBA Trade Rumors: Miami Heat eyeing a swoop for Bradley Beal despite resistance from Washington Wizards

Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal has been on a tear this season and is on course to be a strong contender for the NBA MVP award. However, the Washington Wizards have struggled badly, and NBA Trade Rumors indicate the shooting guard may be on his way this season. On that note, let's check the latest update on contenders who are plotting a move for the St. Louis native.

NBA Trade Rumors: Miami Heat considering a move for Bradley Beal

Phoenix Suns v Washington Wizards

According to Miami Heat beat reporter Barry Jackson, the Heat are inclined towards making a move for star shooting guard Bradley Beal. This is despite the Washington Wizards' claims that they are not willing to discuss an NBA trade for the two-time All-Star.

Phoenix Suns v Washington Wizards

Bradley Beal has been pulverizing opposition defenses this season, and is averaging nearly 35 points, 5 assists, and 5 rebounds per game. NBA trade Rumors suggest he is looking to join a championship contender, and the Miami Heat are a franchise that can help him win his maiden Championship ring.

Bradley Beal currently leads the league with 34.9 PPG.



The Wizards are currently 3-8 😬 pic.twitter.com/HSRvYmYK6U — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 15, 2021

The Miami Heat have failed to impress this season, and currently sit on an underwhelming 4-6 record. They have struggled in recent games, partly because of the fact that they are missing multiple players due to health and safety reasons. The Heat take on the Pistons on Sunday, and will be looking to resume their playoff push.

From PM: With Harden off market, exploring all of the Miami Heat’s trade options: https://t.co/vL8GZO8p4N — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) January 16, 2021

Also Read: NBA Trade Rumors: LA Lakers eyeing Derrick Rose to bolster their point guard options

Advertisement

On the other hand, Bradley Beal's Washington Wizards are going through a rough spell as well, and currently hold a 3-8 record, which is good for 14th in the competitive Eastern Conference. Beal has been a subject of multiple NBA Trade Rumors since last season, and that is not a surprise considering the Wizards' poor displays.

The Miami Heat have a strong roster, and adding a player of Bradley Beal's caliber can help them win their 4th NBA Championship and end the 8-year wait for a title.

Also Read: 1 Player the Denver Nuggets can sign prior to the NBA Trade Deadline to become title contenders