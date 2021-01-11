NBA Trade Rumors: LA Lakers eyeing Derrick Rose to bolster their point guard options

The LA Lakers are off to a positive start this season and have a comfortable 7-3 record in the Western Conference. Despite that, the front office is still working on improving the roster, as NBA Trade Rumors suggest the LA Lakers are considering adding Detroit Pistons' veteran point guard Derrick Rose to their ranks.

NBA Trade Rumors: LA Lakers planning to pursue Derrick Rose

Detroit Pistons v Washington Wizards

The LA Lakers have arguably the best roster in the league, and improved their side significantly over the offseason by adding the likes of Marc Gasol and Dennis Schroder. Now, the 17-time NBA Champions have set their sights on Detroit Pistons' Derrick Rose, whose contract with the team is expiring at the end of this season.

Detroit Pistons v Washington Wizards

According to multiple reports by trusted journalists, which includes the likes of Brian Windhorst and Chris Haynes, the LA Lakers are determined to add more depth at the point guard position. They have reportedly identified Derrick Rose as their No.1 target. NBA Trade Rumors suggest the LA Lakers would like to approach him by the end of this season, when he will be entering Free Agency.

Derrick Rose still remains a productive player despite enduring multiple career-threatening injuries. He is averaging 13.9 points per game, 2 rebounds, 5.4 assists, 1.0 steals, and 0.3 blocks per game this year. The veteran is also shooting 42.1 percent from the field and 80.8 percent from the free-throw line, and could be a valuable addition to the LA Lakers roster.

NBA leaders in drives per game:



Luka Doncic (22.8)

Ja Morant (20.7)

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (19.7)

Trae Young (19.3)

DeMar DeRozan (18.6)

John Wall (17.0)

De'Aaron Fox (16.9)

James Harden (16.8)

Derrick Rose (16.5)

Brad Beal (15.6)

Collin Sexton (15.6)

Russell Westbrook (15.6) pic.twitter.com/yGWkIiq9rx — Alex Kennedy (@AlexKennedyNBA) January 6, 2021

The LA Lakers and the Philadelphia 76ers have inquired about Derrick Rose in the past. The former have shown more intent in recent times when it comes to signing veteran players.

Rose is still producing at a high level and is likely to find another team if Detroit decides against re-signing him. It will be interesting to see which team picks up the youngest MVP in league history in the next offseason.

Most FGA in a game with 0 FTA since the ABA-NBA merger:



40 - Hakeem Olajwuon (1/30/1997)

35 - Gilbert Arenas (3/18/2005)

33 - Derrick Rose (1/27/2015)

33 - Tyrese Maxey (today) pic.twitter.com/8ZXCQbI5qS — Justin Kubatko (@jkubatko) January 9, 2021

