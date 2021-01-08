NBA Trade Rumors: Making a case for and against Toronto Raptors going after James Harden

James Harden has been the center of various NBA trade rumors this season, and there has been major speculation about where he will end up going. Title contenders like Brooklyn Nets and Philadelphia 76ers have emerged as the prime candidates to land him, with Miami Heat and Milwaukee Bucks just behind them in the queue.

One team that could really use Harden's services is Toronto Raptors, and in this article, we will make a case for and against them moving for James Harden.

NBA Trade Rumors: Making a case for and against James Harden joining Toronto Raptors

Houston Rockets v Portland Trail Blazers

James Harden has proven himself to be one of the greatest scorers of all time and the 2018 MVP has had some stellar seasons over the last few years. Scoring is something the Toronto Raptors have struggled with since Kawhi Leonard departed, with majority of the load falling on the shoulders of Fred VanVleet and Kyle Lowry who, with all due respect, are not elite scorers.

Toronto Raptors v Phoenix Suns

Adding a player of James Harden's caliber would turn the Raptors into title contenders once again, and Nick Nurse's men will have an opportunity to replicate 2019's success. The Raptors have struggled so far in the 2020/21 campaign, and James Harden is one of the few players in the league who can change a franchise's fortune.

On the other hand, Toronto Raptors will have to let go off considerable assets in order to make a move for James Harden. NBA trade rumors indicate that the Houston Rockets will at least ask for one of Pascal Siakam or Kyle Lowry in return, and in all likelihood, it will be the former. The Raptors are a close knit outfit and they consider Siakam the centerpiece, and losing out on him might end up disturbing the team's chemistry.

ICYMI, there's a James Harden effect happening all over the league right now. From Brooklyn to Philly, Boston, Denver, Toronto and beyond, teams are making early season assessments with one question on their mind: Should we do it?



A deeper look here...https://t.co/NdgfjI35b9 — Sam Amick (@sam_amick) December 31, 2020

On top of that, NBA trade rumors suggest that the Raptors will also part ways with considerable draft assets if they move for James Harden, which will end up depleting their war chest of first round picks.

The Toronto-based franchise is known to make smart decisions in the draft, and they will be mortgaging their future in exchange for a few years of James Harden if they end up making this move.

Houston Rockets: The 3 trades the Toronto Raptors can make for James Harden writes @nblindberg https://t.co/FvgouB1Fxq — Space City Scoop (@SpaceCity_Scoop) January 7, 2021

