5 teams that should look to acquire James Harden before the NBA trade deadline

James Harden has been the subject of multiple NBA trade rumors this season, with reports suggesting that he is looking for a move away from the Houston Rockets. NBA championship contenders like the Brooklyn Nets and the Philadelphia 76ers have been linked with him, with the Miami Heat and Milwaukee Bucks also in contention for his signature.

With James Harden looking to leave Houston, we will take a look at five teams that should make a move to sign him before the trade deadline.

NBA Trade Rumors: The best destinations for James Harden

James Harden is one of the greatest scorers of all time and also has an MVP award to his name. Needless to say, any NBA team would love to have him on their roster. On that note, let's check out the five teams that should look to add him to their roster before the NBA trade deadline expires.

#1 Boston Celtics

Boston Celtics v Toronto Raptors

The Boston Celtics are one of the teams that are very well positioned to land James Harden, as they have two foundational pieces in the form of Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum. Danny Ainge and the Boston Celtics' front office are known to be aggressive in the market. Putting together an NBA trade package involving Jaylen Brown would likely help them acquire James Harden.

James Harden would instantly make the Celtics favorites for the Larry O'Brien trophy - something they have been chasing since 2008.

New on E+: Why every East contender should (and should not) trade for James Harden@TimBontemps on Boston@kevinarnovitz on Brooklyn@kpelton on Miami@kirkgoldsberry on Philadelphia@BobbyMarks42 on Torontohttps://t.co/cywury4sy4 — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) January 7, 2021

#2 Toronto Raptors

Toronto Raptors v Phoenix Suns

The Toronto Raptors have struggled badly this season, and the main reason behind that has been the team's poor offense. Since Kawhi Leonard's departure, the Raptors have been missing a talismanic presence. The addition of James Harden would certainly help the Raptors in that regard.

James Harden is arguably the league's best offensive player and carries the threat of both scoring and playmaking.

Recent NBA trade rumors have linked the Toronto Raptors with a move for James Harden. If recent performances are to be taken into account, the front office should not think twice before going ahead with the trade.

"The Warriors should be the team to try and trade for James Harden." — @getnickwright pic.twitter.com/bAJKpRUH8z — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) January 7, 2021

