Detroit Pistons vs Phoenix Suns Prediction & Match Preview - January 8th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

Western Conference heavyweights Phoenix Suns will take on the struggling Detroit Pistons on Friday, with a seventh win of the NBA 2020/21 campaign in sight. The Suns have been a force to be reckoned with so far this season, whilst the Pistons have struggled badly. The fans can therefore expect this to be a one-sided affair.

Match Details

Fixture: Detroit Pistons vs. Phoenix Suns

Date and Time: Friday, January 8th, 7:00 PM ET (Saturday, January 9th, 5.30 AM IST)

Venue: Little Caesars Arena, Detroit

Phoenix Suns Preview

The Phoenix Suns have been on fire offensively - they are averaging 109.8 points on 47.1 percent shooting. Star shooting guard Devin Booker is averaging 21.5 points and 4.6 assists, while talented wing Mikal Bridges is scoring 14 points and grabbing 5.4 rebounds per game.

Veteran Chris Paul has taken the role of a pure point guard, and he is dishing out 8.3 assists per game.

The Phoenix Suns will be expected to dominate heavily against a fragile Detroit Pistons defense, which worsens with each passing match.

Shared the ball. Played hard.



Let's take this with us on the road😤



Final | @Gatorade pic.twitter.com/LSL77lg4Ja — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) January 7, 2021

Key Player - Devin Booker

Phoenix Suns v Denver Nuggets

Devin Booker has always had a penchant for scoring. But this season, he has evolved his game. Booker has added the elusive skill of playmaking without turning the ball over often to his arsenal. The mercurial guard's performances have also resulted in more wins, which was not the case until this season.

You can expect him to wreak havoc against the Detroit Pistons as well, who don't have an accomplished wing stopper in their ranks.

Phoenix Suns Predicted Lineup

G- Chris Paul, G- Devin Booker, F- Mikal Bridges, F- Jae Crowder, C- Deandre Ayton

Detroit Pistons Preview

The Detroit Pistons have played better than their record suggests, and their main issue has been the lack of a closer. They have lost multiple close games and, as such, have a shambolic 1-7 record.

Jerami Grant has been the only silver lining for head coach Dwayne Casey so far, as bonafide stars Blake Griffin and Derrick Rose have struggled to get into the groove.

The Pistons will have to bring their A-game to beat the Suns, who are in red hot form.

Key Player - Jerami Grant

Detroit Pistons v Atlanta Hawks

There was a lot of speculation about how Jerami Grant would perform this season after being welcomed to Detroit with a massive contract. It is safe to say that he has not disappointed so far, as the power forward has managed to average 24 points and 6 rebounds per game this season.

The Detroit Pistons will expect Grant to come good on Friday night as well, as the team continues its search for a second win.

Detroit Pistons Predicted Lineup

G- Delon Wright, G- Josh Jackson, F- Jerami Grant, F- Blake Griffin, C- Mason Plumlee

Pistons vs. Suns match prediction

The Phoenix Suns will be heavy favorites going into this game, and it could turn out to be a long night for the Detroit Pistons. The Suns have obliterated defenses so far, and you can expect a landslide victory for Phoenix.

Where to Watch Pistons vs. Suns

The Phoenix Suns vs. Detroit Pistons game will be broadcasted locally on Fox Sports Detroit and Fox Sports Arizona. Fans can also live stream this matchup via the NBA League Pass.

