4 New players test positive for COVID-19 in the latest round of testing | NBA News

The NBA has countered the threat of the COVID-19 pandemic effectively in recent months. The league has ensured the players and team staff follow all the guidelines and regulations in order to prevent a league-wide outbreak of the disease.

However, despite the NBA's best efforts, a handful of new cases have been detected recently. Our latest NBA news update takes a look at the new developments.

NBA News Update: 4 New players test positive for Covid-19

Charlotte Hornets v Atlanta Hawks

According to reputed journalist Shams Charania, 4 NBA players have tested positive for COVID-19 out of 498 tests conducted since December 30. The identities have not been disclosed, but this NBA news will certainly send shockwaves throughout the basketball fraternity.

Los Angeles Clippers v Golden State Warriors

The NBA commissioner, Adam Silver has gone to great lengths to counter the threat of COVID-19 so far. The league's protocols were first implemented in the Orlando Bubble experiment, which turned out to be a massive success.

For the 2020-21 NBA season, the league laid out a series of rules and regulations which would have to be followed throughout the campaign. There are a strict set of punishments in place for the teams and players who do not adhere to them.

Four new NBA players have tested positive for coronavirus out of 498 tested since Dec. 30, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 7, 2021

The positive tests do not come as a major surprise, considering the fact that the players returned from the festive Christmas period, which involved both public and private gatherings.

Advertisement

However, following this NBA news, the league will be expected to enforce the rules even more seriously, to ensure no positive tests emerge in the next round of testing.

Just four positive COVID tests two weeks removed from Christmas holiday -- and the start of the season, with travel picking up -- is a positive sign for the NBA. Hope internally is that with vaccine distribution ramping up, each month will get better. — Chris Mannix (@SIChrisMannix) January 7, 2021

The NBA has been extremely strict regarding the violation of COVID-19 rules so far.

An example of the league's strict enforcement was seen during the 2019-20 season, in the Orlando Bubble. The Houston Rockets' Danuel House Jr. was asked to leave the premises after he was caught breaking the regulations ahead of a playoff clash against the LA Lakers.

Also Read: Philadelphia 76ers vs Brooklyn Nets Prediction & Match Preview - January 7, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21