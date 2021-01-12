1 Player the Denver Nuggets can sign prior to the NBA Trade Deadline to become title contenders 

The Denver Nuggets are arguably the biggest threat to the defending champions LA Lakers in the Western Conference. Michael Malone's team are built around Serbian superstar Nikola Jokic's playmaking abilities. NBA Trade Rumors have recently linked them with a string of high profile players, but a move hasn't materialized.

The Nuggets are well-positioned to compete for a ring and are on the lookout for a superstar who can bring scoring to their offensive system. In this article, we will take a look at the one player who can help them win their maiden NBA title.

1 Player the Denver Nuggets should sign before the NBA Trade Deadline

Phoenix Suns v Washington Wizards

Bradley Beal has been the subject of various NBA Trade Rumors recently, with multiple championship contenders vying for his signature. The Washington Wizards stalwart has expressed his ambition to compete for an NBA title, which is something his team hasn't able to fulfill until now.

A team that could help him compete are the Denver Nuggets, who reached the Western Conference Finals last season. Their playoff run was extremely impressive and included consecutive comebacks from 3-1 down, against the Utah Jazz and the LA Clippers.

The Denver Nuggets now want to add a player who can match Nikola Jokic's production. Bradley Beal might be the answer for the Colorado-based franchise, who have had a sub-par start to the 2020-21 NBA season.

Dallas Mavericks v Denver Nuggets

Beal has been on a tear this season and is averaging 34.9 points, 5 rebounds, and 5 assists per game. He has already managed a 60-point game, and is among the early contenders for the NBA MVP award. Beal carries the dual-threat of scoring and playmaking, just like Jokic, which makes him a unique talent to have on a roster.

Bradley Beal is unreal.



Last five games:



34 PTS | 8 REB | 9 AST

41 PTS | 3 REB | 3 AST

60 PTS | 7 REB | 5 AST

27 PTS | 10 REB | 5 AST

31 PTS | 3 REB | 7 AST pic.twitter.com/ERe72NbTM1 — Bleacher Report NBA (@BR_NBA) January 12, 2021

The Denver Nuggets' second-best player is currently Jamal Murray. While the Canadian has shown flashes of brilliance, and had a string of sensational performances in the Orlando Bubble, he hasn't displayed Bradley Beal's consistency.

The Denver Nuggets are sitting at the .500 mark with a 5-5 record at the moment. If things do not change, it won't be long before fans begin to call for the team to send Murray and picks to Washington Wizards in exchange for Bradley Beal.

Bradley Beal has scored 40 points in consecutive games and lost both.



The last time a player scored 40 points in back-to-back games that ended in a loss was...Bradley Beal in February 2020 pic.twitter.com/PdB8LtaEAk — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) January 9, 2021

Bradley Beal's addition will instantly make the Denver Nuggets serious contenders for the NBA Championship. Opposition teams would have to deal with a duo of Jokic and Beal, who are both MVP-level players. The Nuggets have been on the hunt for their first title for a long time now, and a move for Bradley Beal could be their best bet.

