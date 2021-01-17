Golden State Warriors vs LA Lakers Prediction & Match Preview - January 18th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The struggling Golden State Warriors will travel to the Staples Center to play the high-flying LA Lakers on Monday. The Warriors currently hold a 6-6 NBA record, which is good for the 11th spot in the Western Conference.

Meanwhile, the in-form LA Lakers are top of the West and their 11-3 record is the best in the entire league.

Match Details

Fixture: Golden State Warriors vs LA Lakers

Date and Time: Monday, 18th January 2021, 10 PM ET (Tuesday, 19th Jan, 8:30 AM IST).

Venue: Staples Center, Los Angeles, California.

Golden State Warriors Preview

The Golden State Warriors have lost their last two games, and will be looking to get back to winning ways when they take on the LA Lakers. The Warriors are targeting a place in the 2021 NBA Playoffs, but string a few runs together if they are to make the postseason.

Key Player - Stephen Curry

Portland Trail Blazers v Golden State Warriors

The 2-time MVP has been in stellar form this season, and is averaging 28.4 points, 5.6 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game. Curry has made the difference for the Golden State Warriors this season, and head coach Steve Kerr will expect another big game from him against the LA Lakers.

Golden State Warriors Predicted Lineup

G Stephen Curry, G Kelly Oubre Jr., F Andrew Wiggins, F Draymond Green, C James Wiseman

LA Lakers Preview

The LA Lakers have been on a roll this season, and have dominated the opposition on both ends of the court. Anthony Davis and LeBron James have been leading from the front for the Los Angeles-based franchise, and they will be looking to improve their league-leading record with another win here.

Key Player - LeBron James

New Orleans Pelicans v Los Angeles Lakers

The 4-time title winner has been obliterating defenses this season, while averaging an impeccable stat line of 24 points, 8 rebounds and 7 assists per game. LeBron James has singlehandedly ensured the Lakers offense is one of the best in the league. With the defending champions perched on top of the Western Conference, LeBron James is firmly in the hunt for his 5th MVP title.

LA Lakers Predicted Lineup

G Dennis Schroder, G LeBron James, F Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, F Anthony Davis, C Marc Gasol

Warriors vs Lakers Match Prediction

The LA Lakers have punished defensively frail teams all season, and they are coming up against another leaky defense in Golden State Warriors.

The Lakers will be firm favorites going into this game, and fans wil expect them to dominate this matchup at the Staples Center.

Where to Watch Warriors vs Lakers

This game will be covered nationally on TNT, NBA TV and ESPN. Fans can also live-stream the game via the NBA League Pass.

