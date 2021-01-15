NBA Power Rankings: Listing the top 5 GMs in the league

The role of an NBA franchise's General Manager is one of the most challenging jobs to succeed in. There is enormous pressure to make the right decisions in the NBA Draft and the trade market, even when the on-court action is not on. However, there are some savants who have managed to make this job look easy. In this edition of the NBA Power Rankings, we rank the top 5 GMs in the league.

NBA 2020-21: Listing the 5 best General Managers in the league

There are some GMs who have changed the fortunes of the franchise they work for, whether it was through an NBA landscape-altering trade or by drafting a future superstar. These are our top 5 GMs in the NBA right now.

#5 Daryl Morey, Philadelphia 76ers

Daryl Morey at the 2019 NBA Awards

Currently employed by the Philadelphia 76ers, Daryl Morey made his name with the Houston Rockets. Morey is best known for betting on James Harden when he was a bench player for the OKC Thunder. Morey identified Harden as a cornerstone piece for the Houston Rockets, and made and signed him in 2013.

James Harden went on to have an illustrious career with the Rockets. Daryl Morey also made some bold NBA trades such as acquiring Chris Paul, Dwight Howard, and Russell Westbrook to pair with the 2018 MVP. He has also done some great work in Philly, which is enough to qualify him as a top 5 GM in the NBA.

Oklahoma City has traded James Harden to the Houston Rockets, league sources tell Y! Sports. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 28, 2012

#4 Masai Ujiri, Toronto Raptors

Toronto Raptors Victory Parade & Rally

Advertisement

The Toronto Raptors always have had a keen eye for talent, something that was on display yet again when they went all out to hire Masai Ujiri as their GM. Ujiri had been moderately successful with the Denver Nuggets, but his actual capabilities were best seen in his time with the Raptors.

Ujiri is known for making the Kawhi Leonard - DeMar DeRozan trade, which didn't go down well with the fans back then. However, it turned out to be a masterstroke, as Leonard and Danny Green (who was a part of the package) ended up being the driving force behind the Raptors' maiden NBA title win in 2019.

Spurs have agree to trade Kawhi Leonard and Danny Green to Toronto for DeMar DeRozan, Jakob Poeltl and a protected 2019 first-round pick, league sources tell ESPN. Trade call with league office is starting shortly. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 18, 2018

Also Read: NBA Trade Rumors: Philadelphia 76ers and Brooklyn Nets emerge as contenders to land Bradley Beal