NBA Trade Rumors: Philadelphia 76ers and Brooklyn Nets emerge as contenders to land Bradley Beal

Bradley Beal has been on a tear this season, and is putting up MVP-level numbers despite playing on a sub-par Washington Wizards team. As a result, he has been mentioned in various NBA Trade Rumors, with reports linking him with a move away from the Eastern Conference franchise. Let's check out the latest update on that front.

NBA Trade Rumors: Philadelphia 76ers, Brooklyn Nets vying for Bradley Beal's signature

Phoenix Suns v Washington Wizards

According to The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor, the Philadelphia 76ers and Brooklyn Nets have expressed interest in Bradley Beal, and are expected to make a move for him soon. Beal is averaging 34.9 points, 5.3 assists, and 5 rebounds per game this season, and is a serious candidate for the MVP award.

Could Bradley Beal end up the next star traded, not James Harden?



New @ringer story breaking down the state of blockbuster trade possibilities, whether the Rockets can be good enough to keep Harden happy, and if Beal and the Wizards can save their season: https://t.co/IqIfS3KeHA — Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) January 11, 2021

However, it will be difficult for the Brooklyn Nets to construct a package for Beal, considering their lack of valuable pieces and draft assets.

One of their biggest NBA trade pieces Spencer Dinwiddie has been ruled out for the season, which makes it even more difficult for GM Sean Marks to convince Washington to deal with Brooklyn.

Phoenix Suns v Washington Wizards

The Philadelphia 76ers are a more realistic option for Bradley Beal. However, the Sixers will have to part ways with star point guard Ben Simmons in order to acquire his services.

Recent NBA Trade Rumors indicate that General Manager Daryl Morey is unwilling to include Ben Simmons in any talks. It will be intriguing to see how the Sixers will progress with a potential bid to sign Beal.

Bradley Beal is unreal.



Last five games:



34 PTS | 8 REB | 9 AST

41 PTS | 3 REB | 3 AST

60 PTS | 7 REB | 5 AST

27 PTS | 10 REB | 5 AST

31 PTS | 3 REB | 7 AST pic.twitter.com/ERe72NbTM1 — Bleacher Report NBA (@BR_NBA) January 12, 2021

The Washington Wizards have struggled this season, and currently have a 3-8 record. It won't be a surprise if Bradley Beal soon pushes for an NBA trade himself, as his ambition to win a Championship is unlikely to be fulfilled with the Wizards.

If Beal does request a trade, there is no shortage of suitors waiting in line to acquire him. As of now, it seems like the Brooklyn Nets and Philadelphia 76ers are in front.

