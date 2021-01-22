OKC Thunder vs LA Clippers: Injury Updates, Predicted Lineups and Starting-5s - January 22nd, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The high-flying LA Clippers will welcome a young OKC Thunder at the Staples Center in the 2020-21 NBA, looking to improve on their 11-4 record.

The OKC Thunder, on the other hand, have been struggling with a 6-7 season record; so, head coach Mark Daigneault will expect a positive result from his team.

OKC Thunder vs LA Clippers Injury Update

OKC Thunder

The OKC Thunder will be missing veteran big Al Horford due to personal reasons, as he has chosen to spend some time with his family following the birth of his child.

Josh Hall, on the other hand, is expected to be out because of the NBA's stringent health and safety protocols. Ty Jerome will be unavailable as well due to an ankle problem, with his injury status likely to be evaluated on a day-to-day basis.

LA Clippers

The LA Clippers have been rather fortuitous on the injury front.

Advertisement

Head coach Tyronn Lue is expected to field his favored starting lineup against the OKC Thunder, with shooting guard Jay Scrubb being the only notable absentee in their roster.

OKC Thunder vs LA Clippers Predicted Lineups

OKC Thunder

OKC Thunder vs Denver Nuggets

The OKC Thunder could roll out a lineup featuring Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and George Hill at the guard spots, while Luguentz Dort will start at the 3.

Darius Bazley is expected to be the OKC Thunder's starting power forward, with rookie Isaiah Roby likely to start at center.

LA Clippers

Indiana Pacers vs LA Clippers

The LA Clippers are set to start defensive specialist Patrick Beverley as the team's point guard, with MVP candidate Paul George expected to start at the shooting guard position.

2-time NBA champion Kawhi Leonard is likely to start at small forward, while off-season acquisition Nicholas Batum should take usual place at the 4, and European big Ivica Zubac could start at center for the LA Clippers.

Advertisement

OKC Thunder vs LA Clippers Predicted Starting 5s

OKC Thunder

G- George Hill, G- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, F- Luguentz Dort, F- Darius Bazley, C- Isaiah Roby.

LA Clippers

G- Patrick Beverley, G- Paul George, F- Kawhi Leonard, F- Nicolas Batum, C- Ivica Zubac.