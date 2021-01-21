Boston Celtics vs Philadelphia 76ers Prediction & Match Preview - January 22nd, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

Eastern Conference heavyweight Boston Celtics will take on the Philadelphia 76ers at the Wells Fargo Center in Wednesday's NBA rematch, which the latter won by a scoreline of 109-117. The 76ers are on top of the conference with a 10-5 record, while the Celtics are in third position with 8 wins and 5 defeats so far.

Match Details

Fixture: Boston Celtics vs Philadelphia 76ers.

Date and Time: Friday 22nd January, 7:30 PM ET (Saturday, 23th Jan, 6:00 AM IST).

Venue: Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia

Boston Celtics Preview

The Boston Celtics weathered the storm quite well initially when they had several of their players missing due to Covid-19, but have looked pretty ordinary since their win over the Orlando Magic last week. They are on a 2-game losing streak, which head coach Brad Stevens will be hoping ends on Friday night when the 17-time NBA champions will take on the Philadelphia 76ers.

Following a hard-fought loss in Philly, our guys discussed how they'll need to adjust to Joel Embiid and the Sixers heading into Friday's rematch. https://t.co/8XB27bV4UZ — Boston Celtics (@celtics) January 21, 2021

Key Player- Jaylen Brown

Washington Wizards v Boston Celtics

In Jayson Tatum' absence, swingman Jaylen Brown has taken the scoring load on his shoulders for the Boston Celtics in the last few games. The former 3rd overall pick has been a menace on both ends of the court, as he is averaging 25.8 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 3.8 assists per game.

Brown will be entrusted with being the main man once again, as the Boston Celtics will look to avenge Wednesday nights loss.

Boston Celtics Predicted Lineup

G- Kemba Walker, G- Marcus Smart, F- Jaylen Brown, F- Grant Williams, C- Tristan Thompson

Philadelphia 76ers Preview

The Philadelphia 76ers have looked one of the most complete teams offensively and defensively in the NBA this season. Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons have struck a fruitful partnership, while off-season acquisitions Seth Curry and Danny Green have chipped in with much needed shooting.

The Philadelphia 76ers outplayed the Boston Celtics in their last game on home turf, and they will have a similar agenda on their mind on Friday.

When you talk about MVP, talk about @JoelEmbiid.



42 PTS | 10 REB | 2 AST



📹 presented by @IBX pic.twitter.com/LQ4HtPgpUX — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) January 21, 2021

Key Player- Joel Embiid

Miami Heat v Philadelphia 76ers

After having an underwhelming 2019-20 campaign, the Cameroonian big is putting up MVP level statistics this season. He is averaging 26 points and 11 rebounds , while swatting 1.4 shots per game. Joel Embiid has arguably been the best big this year, in a league which boasts of players like Nikola Jokic and Anthony Davis.

He scored 42 points for the Philadelphia 76ers against the Boston Celtics in the last game, and it is safe to say he could have another big night against them.

Philadelphia 76ers Starting Lineup

G- Tyrese Maxey, G- Seth Curry, F- Danny Green, F- Tobias Harris, C- Joel Embiid

Celtics vs 76ers Match Prediction

The Philadelphia 76ers have managed to continue their winning run in recent weeks, while the Boston Celtics have struggled to improve on their impressive start. The Philadelphia 76ers will be heavy favorites going into this high profile encounter, and with Joel Embiid looking in sublime form, they should clinch this fixture with ease.

Where to Watch Celtics vs 76ers

The Boston Celtics-Philadelphia 76ers game will be televised nationally on ESPN. The local coverage of the game will be available on NBCSB AND NBCSP. Fans can also watch this game on on the NBA League Pass.

