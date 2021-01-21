Brooklyn Nets vs Cleveland Cavaliers Prediction & Match Preview - January 22nd, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

After losing in a dramatic double-overtime thriller against the Cleveland Cavaliers yesterday, title contenders Brooklyn Nets will face them again on Friday at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. This NBA clash will feature the star trio of James Harden, Kyrie Irving, and Kevin Durant for the Nets, who will take on the young roster of Cavaliers.

Match Details

Fixture: Brooklyn Nets vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

Date and Time: Friday 22nd January, 7:30 PM ET (Saturday, 23th Jan, 6:00 AM IST).

Venue: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland

Brooklyn Nets Preview

The Brooklyn Nets have dominated the news lately, mostly because of the James Harden trade and the debacle around Kyrie Irving's absence. The Nets welcomed the latter in their last game. But the trio's much-awaited debut turned out to be a sour one, as they ended up losing to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Steve Nash's men will be looking to turn the tide on Friday when they take to the court against a resurgent Cavs outfit.

🎙 @KyrieIrving: "Cleveland threw a lot of things at us."



🎙 @KDTrey5: "This journey together's gonna be fun. Tough start...but I like where we are."



🎙 @JHarden13: "We just gotta find a way to get stops when we need to."



Postgame Quotes by @GEICO: — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) January 21, 2021

Key Player - Kevin Durant

Brooklyn Nets v Cleveland Cavaliers

Despite not featuring in an NBA game for 560 days, Kevin Durant has shown the NBA fraternity that he is the same player he was before he tore his Achilles. The seven-footer has returned to the league in style and is putting up MVP numbers for the Brooklyn Nets.

The Slim Reaper is averaging 31.3 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 6.3 assists per game. Durant scored a team-high 38 points in the last match, and the Nets will be expecting a similar performance from him.

Brooklyn Nets Predicted Lineup

G- Kyrie Irving, G- James Harden, F- Kevin Durant, F- Jeff Green, C- DeAndre Jordan

Cleveland Cavaliers Preview

After going through a four-game slump, the Cleveland Cavaliers have managed to win their last two matches. These victories have boosted the young team's morale and confidence ahead of a tough schedule.

The Cavs will be going into this game with the intent of making it two wins out of two against the mighty Brooklyn Nets, who seem to have a fragile defense at this point.

Key Player - Collin Sexton

Brooklyn Nets v Cleveland Cavaliers

In a game that featured two former MVPs and Kyrie Irving, youngster Collin Sexton ensured that he stole headlines, as he went off for 42 points yesterday. The 22-year-old will be assigned a similar task on Friday when the two teams face off at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

Sexton is finally living up to his potential this campaign and is averaging 27 points on an effective field goal percentage close to 60.

Cleveland Cavaliers Predicted Lineup

G- Collin Sexton, G- Isaac Okoro, F- Cedi Osman, F- Larry Nance Jr., C- Andre Drummond

Nets vs. Cavaliers Match Prediction

Despite losing their last game against the Cleveland Cavaliers, the Brooklyn Nets remain the favorites for this encounter. The big three of Durant, Harden, and Irving should get their first win as a trio tomorrow without facing much of a fight from a comparatively inexperienced team.

Where to Watch Nets vs. Cavaliers

The Brooklyn Nets vs. Cleveland Cavaliers game will be televised on Yes Network and FSO. Fans can also watch this game on the NBA League Pass.

