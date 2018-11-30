NBA 2018-19: 3 reasons why Carmelo Anthony would be a good fit for the Los Angeles Lakers

Could LeBron and Anthony finally line up on the same team?

It seems as though the Lakers are linked to a different NBA star every day. However, the Carmelo Anthony rumors refuse to go away.

The Lakers have a history of targeting Melo, and back in 2014, they wanted Anthony to become the new face of the franchise. Anthony turned down the struggling team on that occasion, although he is believed to now be interested in linking up with LeBron James in Los Angeles.

Lakers fans have been split over whether the team should sign the 10-time All-Star, so here we look at the three reasons why the Lakers and Anthony are a good fit.

#3 Mutual hunger to win

Anthony accepted a reduced role at the Championship chasing Rockets

Carmelo Anthony will go down as one of the greatest NBA scorers of all time, but his critics often point to his failure to win a Championship. Anthony will be aware that time is running out to prove his doubters wrong, and during the last 12 months, he has shown a willingness to sacrifice in order to win a have a shot at a Championship.

Anthony first expanded his list of trade teams to join the ambitious Oklahoma City Thunder in the summer of 2017, and the 34-year-old most recently settled for a bench role with the title-chasing Houston Rockets.

At this point in his career, Anthony is not just looking for a payday, and the player would cherish the chance to chase a Championship alongside his longtime friend, LeBron James.

