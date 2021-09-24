10 best 3-point shooters heading into the 2021-22 NBA season

The modern NBA is heavily reliant on three-point shooting, making franchises seek elite shooters above all else. Although shooting guards and small forwards are the traditional three-point shooters, teams now adopt an all-inclusive approach where all five members on the floor are expected to shoot if given the opportunity.

Nikola Vucevic deserves mention for his three-point shooting. While he did not make this list, he shot an effective 40% from deep during the 2020-21 NBA season while attempting 440 three-pointers.

Without further ado, here are the 10 best three-point shooters heading into the 2021-22 NBA season.

#10 Klay Thompson

The Golden State Warriors have undoubtedly missed out on the contributions of Klay Thompson last season and will be excited about his return.

Thompson, who tore his ACL in the 2019 NBA Finals, was set to make a return in the 2020-21 season. However, he sustained another injury during the offseason that kept him on the sidelines for a second consecutive season.

While he has not had any action in two years, Thompson remains one of the deadliest shooters from downtown. He holds the record for the most three-pointers in a single game, sinking 14 against the Chicago Bulls in October 2018. Throughout his eight-year career, he has not shot below 40% from three-point range.

It will take some time for the 6'6" guard to reach top gear. Regardless, he will light things up from beyond the arc when he makes a return to the NBA.

#9 Joe Ingles

Joe Ingles has fit perfectly into his role as a sixth man for the Utah Jazz. The veteran wing man was brought in to keep the offense running whenever Donovan Mitchell takes a breather.

Ingles will continue to provide for the Jazz off the bench as he was offered a contract extension in the 2021 NBA offseason.

The 33-year-old shot a career-high 45.1% from deep while attempting 6.1 three-pointers per game last season. He will look to continue producing at a similar rate this upcoming season.

#8 Seth Curry

Seth Curry is one of the Curry brothers who is lighting things up from deep in the NBA. It is easy not to recognize Seth's shooting ability because of the role he plays for the team. However, he converts at an incredibly efficient rate and does so consistently.

Seth has struggled to find his footing in the NBA as he has played for seven different teams in eight seasons. He currently plays for his father-in-law, Doc Rivers, and the Philadelphia 76ers. His 2020-21 season numbers from three-point range are exemplary as he shot 45% on 4.9 attempts per game.

#7 Zach LaVine

Although Zach LaVine will never settle for three-point shots when he can deliver another masterpiece throwdown for his highlight reel, he is a decent three-point shooter.

The Chicago Bulls guard has not lost the spring in his step despite missing almost the entire 2017-18 season due to an ACL tear.

LaVine's numbers from range significantly increased in the 2020-21 season. After shooting 38% during the 2019-20 season, he exploded for 41.9% from deep last season while making almost the same number of attempts.

