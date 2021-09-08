10 best-selling NBA jerseys in 2021 so far

The NBA is the biggest sports league in the United States in terms of social media following and global reach. They rank ahead of the NFL, MLB, NHL and MLS in terms of young and adolescent followers.

The NBA has a fast-growing fanbase, as basketball is a global sport. Naturally, NBA teams and player merchandise are some of the highest-selling sports gear in the country.

NBA's 56 million Instagram followers, an audience that generated 6.55 billion views and counts about twice the following of the NFL, NHL and MLB combined. The NBA is approaching 9 billion lifetime views on YouTube-as many as the three other major American sports leagues combined https://t.co/gUTM5H1gdk — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) June 23, 2021

Which NBA superstar's jersey was sold the most in 2021?

This ranking was announced by the NBA during the 2021 NBA Finals. It is based on the jersey sales on NBAStore.com between March 11th and July 13th, 2021.

While we saw basketball at the NBA's biggest stage, several fans donned the Phoenix Suns and Milwaukee Bucks' jerseys. Both finalists finished top five in team merchandise sold. However, the biggest takeaway from the list was the absence of the reigning MVP Nikola Jokic from the top 15.

So without further ado, let's look at the ten best-selling NBA jerseys in 2021 so far.

#10 Damian Lillard

Damian Lillard of the Portland Trail Blazers

Damian Lillard is in tenth spot in the 2021 jersey sales so far. He was eighth this time last year, but was 14th in 2018.

Players like Kristaps Porzingis, Lonzo Ball and Klay Thompson fell out of the top-selling jerseys, and Lillard climbed a few spots. Lillard's jersey sale ranking has fluctuated, but he has been in the top 15 for the past few years.

Damian Lillard's "Letter 0" ranks among the NBA's best selling jerseys » https://t.co/biwEKRehlj pic.twitter.com/GpTG0fBEnQ — Portland Trail Blazers (@trailblazers) January 24, 2017

#9 James Harden

James Harden with the Brooklyn Nets

It doesn't matter if it is Houston or Brooklyn; if it's a James Harden's jersey, it's going to sell. Harden is in ninth spot in 2021 NBA jersey sales so far. He was ranked fifth during the pre-COVID 2019-20 NBA season, and then fell out of the top 15 when the competition restarted in Orlando.

Rockets governor Tilman Fertitta says Houston plans to retire James Harden's jersey, per @Jonathan_Feigen pic.twitter.com/NhPYHQllAP — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 2, 2021

#8 Kyrie Irving

Kyrie Irving with the Brooklyn Nets

Kyrie Irving put on a show last season. He made an appearance in the exclusive 50-40-90 club, and he did so while averaging 26.9 points per game.

Irving is just one of four players in NBA history to average 25+ points and shoot 50-40-90. Irving has seen a climb in his jersey sale numbers, which were 12th in the NBA in the last two seasons.

#7 Stephen Curry

Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors

Stephen Curry saw a dip in his jersey sales despite the phenomenal season he just had.

Curry has been either first or in the top 3 in jersey sales since 2015, and the Golden State Warriors have been top ten in team merchandise sales because of him. He was ranked third in the 2019-20 NBA season before the pandemic, but after he got injured and the NBA action resumed in Orlando, he slipped down to sixth.

Steph Curry's jersey sales are up almost 600% since the first two weeks of last season https://t.co/W9tN1VLq9f pic.twitter.com/xXsr8lFbiF — Forbes (@Forbes) November 14, 2015

#6 Devin Booker

Devin Booker of the Phoenix Suns

Devin Booker is a superstar in the making. His 2021 NBA playoffs and Finals run saw him drastically climb in jersey sales.

He was ranked 12th last season, but is sixth now, making his first appearance in the top ten. After the Phoenix Suns made the 2021 NBA Finals, their team jersey and merchandise sales boosted.

Devin Booker jersey sales made a huge leap in the second half of the season, and the Suns came in 3rd in the NBA for merchandise sales. #RallyTheValley

https://t.co/mXaGN84A2r — 98.7 Arizona Sports (@AZSports) July 14, 2021

Devin Booker's jersey has been a favorite over Chris Paul and Deandre Ayton's.

Also Read

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Bhargav