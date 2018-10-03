Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
10 facts that put MJ's GOAT status beyond reasonable doubt

Amulya Shekhar
SENIOR ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
68   //    03 Oct 2018, 19:13 IST

His Airness is recognized as the greatest to ever play the game for several reasons. You can point to his professionalism - he was the first to do so many things off the court as well as on it. You can look at his play, and the way several Hall of Famers have been left ringless despite having illustrious careers that would be a cause of inspiration for millions of players worldwide.

Or you can dissociate all the subjectivity and immerse yourself in the pure statistical brilliance that Jordan's stat sheets from his heyday provide. Either way, you could not possibly be unbiased if you come to any conclusion other than the fact that he's the greatest to ever do it, and he did it better than the world's best neurosurgeon treated his patients, the world's best magician to captivate his audiences or the world's best programmer wrote code.

The following is a list of his achievements that could conceivably stand the test of time for 20 more years:

#1 Highest scoring average in regular season, playoffs and Finals

Photo by Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Image
Photo by Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images

MJ has universally been acknowledged, and with good reason, as the greatest and most skilled scorer of all time. What makes this achievement even more impressive is that he achieved this playing in an era with a really low pace, which is why his stats per 100 possessions are ungodly in the playoffs - a truly impossible-to-match 43.3 points per 100 possessions per game through the course of his career.

His per-100 possession stats from the Bulls' first 3-peat speak for themselves:

(a) 41.8 points, 8.5 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 3.2 steals, 1.8 blocks on 52.4% shooting from the field and 84.5% on free throws in the 1991 playoffs through 17 games

(b) 44.5 points, 8.0 rebounds, 7.4 assists, 2.6 steals, 0.9 blocks on 49.9% shooting from the field and 85.7% on free throws in the 1992 playoffs through 22 games

(c) 46.1 points, 8.9 rebounds, 8.0 assists, 2.7 steals, 1.2 blocks on 47.6% shooting from the field and 80.5% on free throws in the 1993 playoffs through 19 games

