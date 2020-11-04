10 most-followed NBA franchises on Instagram

The number of followers an organization or person has on social media determines their popularity in today's world, it's no different in the case of the NBA. Almost all the teams have a significant presence online.

Ten most-followed NBA franchises on Instagram

In this list, we will take a look at the ten most popular NBA franchises on Instagram.

The reigning NBA champions, the LA Lakers, are one of the more popular ones on the platform. However, the popularity of a franchise is not always proportionate to its success, but winning naturally helps a franchise.

#10 Toronto Raptors - 3.2 million

The 2018-19 NBA champions, Toronto Raptors, popularity has increased in the last few years. Of course, 'winning' contributed to their rise but the process had started several years even before the franchise won their first NBA title.

The Raptors have 3,296,105 followers on Instagram.

What has helped the Raptors, almost together with their on-court success, was also the recurrent presence of Canadian artist Drake, who is seen courtside on every Raptors' home game cheering his team.

Drake has a partnership with the Toronto Raptors through his OVO brand, and he is also the Official Global Ambassador of the team.

Since 2013, the Raptors have seven consecutive winning seasons and seven appearances in the NBA Playoffs. The team reached the 2019 NBA Finals and won the NBA title.

#9 LA Clippers - 3,3 million

Los Angeles Clippers Introduce Kawhi Leonard & Paul George

The LA Clippers have historically been LA's second NBA franchise, and their popularity hasn't been great. Having the Lakers in town and sharing their home court has not been very helpful for the Clippers, as the LA Lakers are probably basketball's biggest franchise.

The LA Clippers have 3,361,264 followers on Instagram.

The team has enjoyed relative success in recent years. The Clippers have made it to the NBA Playoffs eight times in the last nine NBA seasons. In fact, the franchise has had five seasons with at least 50 wins during the regular season, and all over the last eight years.