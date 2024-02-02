10 foreign players with most NBA All-Star appearances ft. Dirk Nowitzki, Giannis Antetokounmpo & more

As the popularity of basketball grows, an increasing number of NBA All-Stars are emerging from countries around the world. This trend has resulted in abundant international talent in the league, with each player contributing a unique style to the game.

Hank Biasatti, hailing from Italy and raised in Canada, became the league’s first foreign player in 1946. His entry paved the way for a surge in foreign All-Stars, accelerated by the Dream Team era and the NBA's participation in Olympic play starting in 1992.

Check out the 10 All-Stars who stand out with the most ASG appearances.

10 NBA All-Stars with the most appearances in the All-Star Game

#10, Pau Gasol, 6

Spain’s Pau Gasol played 18 seasons for five teams, including the LA Lakers and the Memphis Grizzlies. He averaged 17.0 points, 9.2 rebounds and 3.2 assists in 1,226 regular-season games.

A two-time NBA champion, he was selected to play in six NBA All-Star games.

#9, Joel Embiid, 7

Cameroonian big man Joel Embiid has played eight seasons for the Philadelphia 76ers. He has averaged 27.9 ppg, 11.2 rpg and 3.6 apg in 427 regular-season games.

#8, Dikembe Mutombo, 8

Dikembe Mutombo played 18 seasons for six teams, and his most notable stints were with the Houston Rockets and the Atlanta Hawks. The defensive stalwart averaged 9.8 ppg, 10.3 rpg and 2.8 bpg in 1,196 regular-season games.

He was selected to play in eight All-Star games and won four Defensive Player of the Year awards.

#7, Yao Ming, 8

Chinese center Yao Ming was selected to play in eight All-Star games in as many years for the Rockets. He averaged 19.0 ppg and 9.2 rpg in his career.

#6, Kyrie Irving, 8

Kyrie Irving, born in Australia, has played in eight All-Star games. He has averaged 23.5 ppg, 5.7 apg and 4.0 rpg in 698 regular-season games. The 2011 Rookie of the Year, he has won one NBA championship.

#5, Steve Nash, 8

Canadian Steve Nash, one of the best playmakers of all time, was selected to play in eight All-Star games. He averaged 14.3 ppg, 8.5 apg and 3.0 rpg in 18 seasons and won two MVP awards.

#4, Giannis Antetokounmpo, 8

The Greek Freak will start in this year’s All-Star Game, which will be the eighth of his career. He has played 11 seasons for the Bucks, tallying averages of 23.1 ppg, 9.7 rpg and 4.8 apg in 765 regular-season games.

#3, Dominique Wilkins, 9

Dominique Wilkins played 15 seasons, averaging 24.8 ppg, 6.7 rpg and 2.5 apg. He was born in Paris, France, and was selected to play in nine All-Star games.

#2, Hakeem Olajuwon, 12

Hakeem Olajuwon, born in Nigeria, averaged 21.8 ppg, 11.1 rpg, 3.1 bpg and 2.5 apg. He was selected to play in 12 All-Star games.

He won two Defensive Player of the Year awards, one MVP award, two Finals MVP awards and two NBA championships.

#1, Dirk Nowitzki, 14

German forward Dirk Nowitzki played 21 seasons for the Mavericks and averaged 20.7 ppg, 7.5 rpg and 2.4 apg in 1,522 regular-season games. He was selected to play in 14 All-Star games, the most among foreign NBA players and 10th most all time.

In his career, he won one MVP, one Finals MVP and one championship.

