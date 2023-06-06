"10 games, $1 billion" - Giannis Antetokounmpo re-thinking his career choices sparks debate among NBA fans

Giannis Antetokounmpo is recognized as one of the most dominant NBA players in the league today. In 2020, Giannis signed a five-year, $228 million supermax extension with a $51.9 million player option for the 2025-26 season.

After the 2024-25 season, Giannis Antetokoumnpo becomes an unrestricted free agent, giving him a number of options to consider.

Interestingly, Giannis tweeted out a funny scenario of him considering being a goalie for Lionel Messi or Christiano Ronaldo's team. This came after Antetokounmpo discovered how much money the aforementioned footballer make.

In return, Giannis Antetokounmpo received a number of hilarious responses from NBA fans on Twitter, including this comment.

Ajax @seajexi @Giannis_An34 10 games, 1 billion. Then, come back and play for vet min. @Giannis_An34 10 games, 1 billion. Then, come back and play for vet min.

The Twitter user sees the possibility of Giannis playing 10 games for a football team amounting to a $1 billion contract. After acquiring the $1 billion, however, the NBA fan jokingly alluded to Antetokounmpo taking it easy to just take a veteran-minimun contract.

Giannis Antetokounmpo @Giannis_An34 I was just sitting on my couch scrolling through For you page. Messi Ronaldo and Benzema. If you’re looking for a goalie for next season, let me know. I was just sitting on my couch scrolling through For you page. Messi Ronaldo and Benzema. If you’re looking for a goalie for next season, let me know. 😂😂😂

Here are some more comedic responses from fans.

SK⚡️ @raptalksk @Giannis_An34 nba money aint enough bro wants the saudi bag loool @Giannis_An34 nba money aint enough bro wants the saudi bag loool

adrian @sh0ujoshawty @Giannis_An34 You would be the greatest goalie of all time king @Giannis_An34 You would be the greatest goalie of all time king

Meanwhile, these two fans couldn't resist poking fun at Giannis Antetokounmpo's first round exit in this year's playoffs.

َ @FeelLikeDrew @Giannis_An34 Big bro can you work on your post moves before you go to a different sport @Giannis_An34 Big bro can you work on your post moves before you go to a different sport

²³𝙻𝚎𝙱𝚛𝚘𝚗𝚌𝚑𝚒𝚝𝚒𝚜🏀☄️🌎💞 @BronGotGame @Giannis_An34 I don’t think they’d want a GK that can’t beat an 8th seed @Giannis_An34 I don’t think they’d want a GK that can’t beat an 8th seed

The Milwaukee Bucks had the number one seed in the Eastern Conference. The team also had the best record in the league entering the postseason. However, after Giannis suffered a lower back contusion in Game 1 against the Heat, the first round series shifted its momentum toward Miami.

Giannis Antetokounmpo missed games 2 and 3 of the series as the Heat took a 2-1 lead. Despite returning for Game 4, the Bucks continued to struggle against the lower eighth seed Miami Heat. They ended up getting eliminated early in the playoffs.

During the series, Giannis averaged 23.3 points (52.8% shoooting) 11.0 rebounds and 5.3 assists.

It was a disappointing finish to an excellent regular season for Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks. Giannis Antetokounmpo finished the 2022-23 regular season averaging 31.1 ppg (55.3% shooting) 11.8 rpg and 5.7 apg.

Whatever Giannis ends up doing after the 2024-25 season, NBA teams will line up to acquire the superstar big man in the offseason. Because of what Antetokounmpo brings offensively and defensively, he will be a highly-targeted player in the offseason.

Looking back on Giannis Antetokounmpo's comments after getting eliminated in five games by the Miami Heat in the first round matchup

After losing to Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat in five games, Giannis Antetokounmpo spoke to the media to address his mindset moving forward.

"We are going to come back next year, try to be better, try to build good habits, try to play better and not have a 10-day stretch with playing bad basketball," Antetokounmpo said.

"You know, hopefully, we can win a championship. So 50 years from 1971 to 2021 that we didn't win a championship, it was 50 years of failure?"

Giannis led the Milwaukee Bucks to a championship during the 2020 playoffs against Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns in the finals.

Interestingly enough, in the season before that, they lost to the lower seed Miami Heat in the second round of the playoffs.

