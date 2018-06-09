10 Greatest Players in Boston Celtics Franchise History

With so many championship banners hanging from the TD Garden, it's a tough task to rank the ten best players from the franchise!

Where will these Celtic legends land on this list?

When you look at storied franchises within the NBA, two teams stand tall, the Los Angeles Lakers and the Boston Celtics. In Minnesota and Los Angeles, the Lakers have won a total of 16 NBA Championships, but the Boston Celtics lead the entire NBA with a total of 17 banners hanging from the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts.

The Boston Celtics were founded in 1946 as one of the original eight NBA teams to survive the first decade of the league's existence. The Celtics would struggle in their first years of existence until they hired coach Red Auerbach; who led the team to nine NBA Championships.

The majority of the NBA Championships came in the 1960's when Boston won seven out of eight years, including six years in a row. They rose to prominence once again in the 1980's winning titles in 1981, 1984, and 1986. There would be a 22-year title drought until the team of Kevin Garnett, Ray Allen, and Paul Pierce came together to win the NBA Championship in 2008.

With so much success over the past 60 years, there are definitely many great Celtic players to have graced the parquet over those decades. This article is going to take a look at the ten best players to play for the Celtics.

This article will rank those ten players SOLELY on their play in Boston, not anywhere else.

#10 Jo Jo White (1969 to 1979)

Jo Jo White passed away this January and the Celtics honored him with a black band on their jersey...

Kicking off the top ten greatest Celtics of all-time is Jo Jo White who played a decade with the team in the 1970s. White has a lot of accolades during his playing career including a two-time NBA Champion in 1974 and 1976. He was the NBA Finals MVP in 1976 as well.

White is a seven-time NBA All-Star; while having his #10 jersey retired up in the rafters of the TD Garden in Boston. He played his collegiate ball at the University of Kansas where his #15 is also retired.

White played 10 of his 12 NBA seasons with the Boston Celtics before finishing his career with a season for the Golden State Warriors and the Kansas City Kings.

During his playing time in Boston, White ranks 10th all-time in points scored with 13,188. He also ranks 7th all-time in assists with 3686.