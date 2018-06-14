10 greatest players in Philadelphia 76ers' franchise history

Kaushik Turlapaty CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 14 Jun 2018, 03:51 IST

Some great legends have played for the 76ers in the past and made their mark while playing for the franchise. The Philadelphia 76ers play in the Eastern Conference, Atlantic Division. The 76ers has won three championships, nine conference titles and 5 division titles.

With Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons, Robert Covington etc., the 76ers are a team filled with of talent. There is no doubt that they will become the title contenders in next one or two years with the skillset that their players have.

The current team lacks in experience but has done decently well in the recently concluded 2017-18 season reaching the post-season after finishing the regular season with a win-record of 52-30. They beat the Miami Heat in the first round and lost to the Boston Celtics in the conference semifinals.

In this article, we rank the 10 players who created their own legacy by playing for the Philadelphia 76ers.

#10 Maurice Cheeks

Maurice Cheeks

Maurice Cheeks was selected by the 76ers in the second round as a 36th overall pick but he went on to become one of the greatest defensive guards of all time. He won the NBA title in 1987 with the 76ers. He was part of the NBA All-Star team 4-times. Cheeks was known for his excellent defensive skills and is fifth all-time in steals while also being 11th all-time in assists.

He is the 76ers' franchise leader in assists per game with 7.3. Throughout his career, Cheeks has played for a lot of teams, but he will be remembered for his days with the Sixers.

He averaged 11.1 points, 6.7 assists and 2.1 steals per game. His jersey No. 10 was retired by the Philadelphia 76ers. He is currently an assistant coach for the Oklahoma City Thunder. Cheeks made it to the postseason 10 straight times with Philadelphia and averaged 14.4 points per game in the postseason.

In his rookie playoffs-season, he averaged 4.1 steals per game which speaks about his contribution on the defensive side of the floor. He is third on the list of games played for 76ers franchise.