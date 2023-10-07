10 highest-paid NBA centers for 2023-24 season ft. Nikola Jokic and Joel Embiid

The league has seen some of the most elite NBA centers evolve their game as basketball has changed how it is played throughout the years. To be able to compete at the highest level in the league, a team must have a reliable big man who is able to contribute winning plays for the unit's success.

With how basketball has changed, so too has NBA contracts increased in value. This is brought by the kind of talent the league has seen over the years where NBA centers have expanded their skill sets to give them an edge over their competitors.

Here's a closer look into the 10 highest-paid NBA centers for the upcoming 2023-24 regular season:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The 10 highest-paid NBA centers entering the 2023-24 regular season

#10. Jarrett Allen

Cleveland Cavaliers Center - Jarrett Allen

According to Spotrac, Jarrett Allen is signed to a five-year $100,000,000 contract with the Cleveland Cavaliers. His deal also has an annual average salary of $20,000,000.

Entering the 2023-24 season, he is fresh off averaging 14.3 points per game (64.4% shooting) and 9.8 rebounds.

#9. Clint Capela

Atlanta Hawks Center - Clint Capela

Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela signed a two-year, $45,881,280 contract, as per Sportrac. His deal has an annual average salary of $22,940,640.

His previous season with the Hawks saw him average 12.0 PPG (65.3% shooting) and 11.0 RPG.

#8. Myles Turner

Indiana Pacers Center - Myles Turner

Playing center for the Indiana Pacers is Myles Turner, who is signed to a two-year, $40,903,500, according to Spotrac. Additionally, his Pacers contract has an annual average salary of $20,451,750.

He is entering the 2023-24 season previously averaging 18.0 PPG (54.8% shooting, including 37.3% from 3-point range) and 7.5 RPG. In the eight seasons that he played in Indiana, he is coming off his best season yet.

#7. Brook Lopez

Milwaukee Bucks Center - Brook Lopez

Starting at center for the Milwaukee Bucks is Brook Lopez, who also has a two-year, $48,000,000 signed deal. His contract includes an annual average salary of $24,000,000, as per Spotrac.

Despite a disappointing 2023 first-round exit in the playoffs to the Miami Heat, Lopez still finished last season averaging 15.9 PPG (53.1% shooting, including 37.4% from 3-point range) and 6.7 RPG. Interestingly, it was his highest-scoring average in a season for the Bucks.

#6. Deandre Ayton

Portland Trail Blazers Center - Deandre Ayton

After playing five seasons with the Phoenix Suns, Deandre Ayton was traded to the Portland Trail Blazers as part of a three-team deal that included the Milwaukee Bucks.

Previously, however, Ayton signed a four-year, $132,929,128 contract with the Suns, which will now move over to the Trail Blazers. His contract also includes an annual average salary of $33,232,282, as per Spotrac.

He finished his final season with the Phoenix Suns by averaging 18.0 PPG (58.8% shooting, including 29.2% from 3-point range) and 10.0 RPG.

#5. Bam Adebayo

Miami Heat Center - Bam Adebayo

Considered to be one of the best defenders in the league, Bam Adebayo is signed to a five-year, $163,000,300 contract with the Miami Heat, as per Spotrac. He also earns an annual average salary of $32,600,060.

During the 2022-23 season, Adebayo put up 20.4 PPG (54.0% shooting) and 9.2 RPG. It was also his highest-scoring average in a season.

#4. Karl-Anthony Towns

Minnesota Timberwolves Center - Karl-Anthony Towns

Entering fourth on the top 10 highest-paid NBA centers list is Minnesota Timberwolves center, Karl-Anthony Towns, who has a five-year, $158,253,000 contract. He also earns an annual average salary of $31,650,600, as per Spotrac.

Recognized as one of the best-scoring big men in the league, Towns finished last season averaging 20.8 PPG (49.5% shooting, including 36.6% from 3-point range), 8.1 RPG, and 4.8 APG.

#3. Rudy Gobert

Minnesota Timberwolves Center - Rudy Gobert

Ranked third on the top 10 highest-paid NBA centers list is Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert. With the Timberwolves, he is signed to a five-year, $205,000,002 contract. His deal also has an annual average salary of $41,000,000, as per Spotrac.

Despite a disappointing finish to the Timberwolves' 2022-23 season, Gobert still put up 13.4 PPG (65.9% shooting) and 11.6 RPG.

#2. Joel Embiid

Philadelphia 76ers Center - Joel Embiid

Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid is second on the top 10 highest-paid NBA centers list for his four-year, $213,280,928 contract. Additionally, he is also earning an annual average salary of $53,320,232, as per Spotrac.

Embiid is coming off his MVP season where he averaged 33.1 ppg (54.8% shooting, including 33.0% from 3-point range), 10.2 RPG and 4.2 APG.

#1. Nikola Jokic

Denver Nuggets Center - Nikola Jokic

Lastly, Nikola Jokic ranks number one in the top 10 highest-paid NBA centers list for his five-year, $276,122,630 contract with the Denver Nuggets. He is also earning an annual average salary of $55,224,526, as per Spotrac.

Jokic finished his 2022-23 season with the Nuggets by capturing the franchise's first NBA championship. During the season, he put up 24.5 PPG (63.2% shooting, including 38.3% from 3-point range), 11.8 RPG, and 9.8 APG.