10 highest paid NBA players for the 2021-22 season

The NBA is one of the highest paying leagues in the world. This is not an exaggeration or a blatant statement that knows not its depth. This is a well researched statement and so, I'll reiterate - the NBA is one of the highest paying leagues in the world. And not just in basketball but across sports.

According to this report on the NBA's official website, the average salary of an NBA player in 2020-21 was $7.5 million. In comparison, this report by statistica.com puts the average salary in the English Premier League at $4.08 million. That is almost $3.5 million less than in the National Basketball Association.

The 10 highest paid NBA Players

A league that pays an average wage of over $7 million will always pay astonishing wages to its top players. And by astonishing we mean unimaginable numbers. Wolf of Wall Street numbers just through wages.

Today, we rank the ten highest paid stars in the NBA. This ranking will only take into consideration the wages paid by clubs and will not include endorsements or any off-court earnings.

#10 Giannis Antetokounmpo - $39,340,000

Giannis holding the NBA Championship and Finals MVP trophies

Giannis Antetokounmpo is ranked tenth on this list of highest paid NBA players. He makes over $39 million in wages over the term of a year. His salary increased by over $11 million from 2020-21. That's an unbelievable 42.9% rise.

We surprised @Giannis_An34 with a special congratulatory message from his childhood idol, @Arsenal legend, Thierry Henry: pic.twitter.com/HPOKJwBTkX — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) August 12, 2021

The Greek Freak led the Milwaukee Bucks to their second ever NBA Championship and won the NBA Finals MVP award for his extraordinary effort. Giannis is a beast on the court and ever so charming off the court. His likeability and thrilling playing style grants the Bucks hoards of viewership and new endorsements. Milwaukee is justified in honoring Giannis and his loyalty by giving him the salary he deserves.

#9 Kawhi Leonard - $39,344,900

Toronto Raptors v Los Angeles Clippers

Kawhi Leonard represents the LA Clippers in the NBA. He is a gifted player capable of making high stakes plays. He showed his innate ability to win regardless of the circumstances during the 2018-19 Toronto Raptors championship campaign.

Claw would go on to lead the Canadian team to their first ever championship win. Post his move to the Clippers, Kawhi has teamed up with the likes of Terance Mann and Paul George. Kawhi is easily one of the highest paid players in the league and will be paid a whooping $39,344,900 million in 2021-22.

#8 Paul George - $39,344,970

Paul George #13 drives past Jae Crowder #99

Paul George earns 70 grands more than his superstar teammate Kawhi Leonard. With his $39,344,970 salary cap this year, PG13 is placed at the eighth spot on this list. The seven-time All-Star is the highest paid player on the list. His salary increased by about $3.89 million from the 2020-21 NBA season.

Paul George and Terance Mann made an appearance at Summer League 🤝



(📸 @NBA) pic.twitter.com/KUByVqlfee — FanSided (@FanSided) August 11, 2021

Edited by Arnav Kholkar