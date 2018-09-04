10 Highest Scoring Games of Russell Westbrook's Career

Westbrook is one of the most electrifying players in NBA today

Russell Westbrook is arguably the most electrifying players in the NBA today. He brings the same intensity into the game every time he steps his foot on the basketball court. He is also one of the most explosive dunkers in the NBA.

Westbrook, the 2017 NBA MVP is known as "Mr. Triple Double" and is currently 4th on all-time triple-double leaders list with 104, only three behind Jason Kidd's 107 who is third on the list. Westbrook led the league in scoring in 2015 and 2017.

He is also the only player in the history of NBA to average a triple-double per game over the course of an entire season in two seasons, a feat he has achieved in two consecutive years, 2016-17 and 2017-18 seasons. We take a look at the seven-time All-Star's ten highest scoring games in the NBA.

#10 48 at Phoenix Suns, 3rd March, 2017

Westbrook went for 48 points on a 14-30 shooting, with a field-goal percentage of 46.7

Stat line: 48 points, 17 rebounds, 9 assists, 3 steals on 46.7% shooting

The OKC Thunder just lost a game against the Portland Trail Blazers on road and were up against a subpar Phoenix Suns. Westbrook went for 48 points on a 14-30 shooting, with a field-goal percentage of 46.7. He also had 17 rebounds and 9 assists on the night but couldn't get the win.

Westbrook could not be stopped by the Suns' defenders and went for 17-18 from the free-throw line. He was +10 on the night but did not have got enough support from the other players as the Suns beat Thunder, 118-111.

Eric Bledsoe was the top-scorer for Suns with 18. Devin Booker too made his presence known with 17 points. Suns' bench combined for incredible 55 points and went for 24-40 from the field.

