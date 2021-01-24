10 Incredible Stephen Curry stats you need to know

More than a decade into his NBA career, Stephen Curry continues to make waves in the league. The man who changed the modern game with his three-pointing shooting recorded another achievement on Saturday night as he overtook Reggie Miller to go second on the list of career three-pointers made.

The Golden State Warriors had a terrible outing as they were mauled 127-108 by the Utah Jazz. Stephen Curry though had himself a good performance with 24 points, seven assists, and seven rebounds including five treys. This took his career tally to 2,562. He's now only behind Ray Allen who has 2,973 threes to his name.

Greatness from beyond the arc.



Congrats to @StephenCurry30 for passing Reggie Miller for 2nd on the NBA's all-time three-point shooting list! ☔️ pic.twitter.com/6rJ18UeZKl — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) January 24, 2021

Stephen Curry Stats: Best shooter in NBA history?

The aforementioned is just one of the umpteen achievements held by Stephen Curry. The two-time MVP has broken several records ever since being drafted by the Golden State Warriors in 2009, especially in the shooting department. On that note, let us look at 10 incredible Stephen Curry stats and facts that you need to know.

Stephen Curry with his two MVP honors in 2016

1. Stephen Curry is still the only unanimously selected MVP in NBA history. He achieved this feat during the 2015-16 season when he led the Golden State Warriors to a league-best 73-9 regular season record.

2. Stephen Curry became the seventh member of the prestigious 50-40-90 club during his unanimous MVP campaign. He averaged 30.1 points per game during the 2015-16 season while shooting 50.4% from the field, 45.4% from downtown, and 90.8% from the free-throw line.

3. During the same 2015-16 campaign, Stephen Curry shot 402 threes on 886 attempts, thereby achieving the record for most made three-pointers in a regular season campaign.

4. Stephen Curry isn't known for his defending, but he led the NBA with 169 steals in the 2015-16 season.

5. Stephen Curry holds the record for the most 3-pointers made in an NBA Finals game. He achieved this feat by draining nine treys against the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 2 of the 2018 NBA Finals.

6. A three-point shooting wizard, Stephen Curry also holds the record for most consecutive regular season games (157) with a made three. The streak started against the Brooklyn Nets on November 13th, 2014, and concluded against the LA Lakers on November 4th, 2016.

Steph Curry’s comment about his consecutive three-point steak coming to an end kinda makes me wish it didn’t 😢 pic.twitter.com/08Tro5fIEf — Serena Winters (@SerenaWinters) November 5, 2016

7. Stephen Curry set the record for the most three-pointers made in a single postseason campaign by dropping 98 of the same during the 2015 NBA Playoffs. This feat was matched just a year later on one fewer attempt by his Golden State Warriors teammate and fellow Splash Brother Klay Thompson.

8. The 2010s was clearly the decade of the Golden State Warriors and Stephen Curry was at the forefront of it with six consecutive NBA All-Star selections from 2014 to 2019.

Stephen Curry during the 2019 NBA All-Star Game in Charlotte

9. Stephen Curry is arguably the greatest player ever for the Golden State Warriors, especially in the playoffs. He's the franchise playoffs leader in points (2,968) and three-pointers made (470) for the Warriors.

10. Stephen Curry holds the record for taking the fewest games to reach 1000, 2000, and 2500 made threes. He took 369, 597, and 702 games respectively to achieve these milestones.

