What is Stephen Curry's NBA career-high in points?

Stephen Curry is widely acknowledged as the best shooter in NBA history. The Golden State Warriors superstar has made over 43% of the 3-point shots he attempted in his career. It is a ridiculously efficient statistic when the high-volume and the difficulty of the shots he regularly attempts are considered.

After winning three NBA Championships with the Golden State Warriors, the 2-time MVP and 6-time All-Star has numerous few shooting records to his name. His best-ever scoring game came during the Golden State Warriors' fixture against the Portland Trail Blazers in the 2020-21 season.

Is Stephen Curry the best shooter in NBA history?

When was Stephen Curry’s highest-scoring game?

Stephen Curry’s highest-scoring NBA game was played a few days ago (January 4, 2021) against the Portland Trail Blazers during the 2020-21 season. After an underwhelming start to the season for the Golden State Warriors, Stephen Curry went off in their sixth fixture of the campaign and ended up scoring a total of 62 points.

Stephen Curry had a brilliant game and erupted for 31 points in the first half. Overall, he had a shooting percentage of 58.1, making 18 of the 31 shots he attempted. This included 50% shooting accuracy from the 3-point range, as he made 8 of 16 attempts.

Stephen Curry played 36 minutes as the Golden State Warriors registered an impressive 137-122 victory over the Trail Blazers.

With the Golden State Warriors missing Klay Thompson, along with the 2019 departure of Kevin Durant, there were doubts over whether Stephen Curry could continue to perform at the same level.

Stephen Curry went for his seventh 50-point game and his first 60-point game as he surpassed his previous best of 54 points which came back in February 2013 against the New York Knicks.

Unlike the game against Portland, that particular performance did not result in a win as the Golden State Warriors fell short by 4 points in a 109-105 defeat.