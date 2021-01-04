5 highest-scoring games in Stephen Curry's NBA career

Stephen Curry put on a show against the Portland Trail Blazers, scoring a career-high 62 points on 31 shots and 36 minutes played, to lead the Golden State Warriors to a 137-122 win over Portland.

In the process, Stephen Curry recorded the seventh 50-point game of his career. His previous career-high in terms of scoring came against the New York Knicks in 2013, but he blew past that mark with the first 60-point game of his illustrious NBA career.

On that note, let us have a look at the five highest-scoring games in Stephen Curry's NBA career.

Five highest-scoring games in Stephen Curry's NBA career

Stephen Curry scored 62 points tonight.



The last Warriors player with 60+ points was Klay Thompson on Dec. 5, 2016. pic.twitter.com/tix88Z9Uk6 — NBA History (@NBAHistory) January 4, 2021

In the game against the Warriors, Stephen Curry took 31 shots and made 16 of his attempts from the field. From beyond the arc, Curry made eight of his 16 shots. Moreover, he went to the free-throw line a career-high 19 times, making 18 (also a career-high) of them.

Stephen Curry's scoring throughout the game was balanced, as he scored 31 points in each half. His best quarter was the first, where he tallied 21 points, before adding ten in the second, 14 in the third and 17 in the fourth.

On Sunday, Stephen Curry joined Pete Maravich as the only #NBA players in the last 50 years to score more than 30 points in both the first half and second half of a game. Curry scored 31 in both halves; "Pistol" Pete had 31 in the first half and 37 in the second. #CurryBrand https://t.co/oHO0R1Xba3 — Elias Sports Bureau (@EliasSports) January 4, 2021

That made Stephen Curry (32 years and 295 days) the second-oldest player to record 60 points in an NBA game; Kobe Bryant (37 years and 234 days) being the oldest.

So, without further ado, let us take a look at the five highest-scoring games of Stephen Curry's illustrious NBA career.

#5 49 points vs Boston Celtics - January 27th, 2018

Golden State Warriors vs Boston Celtics

Stephen Curry's only game of his career where he scored exactly 49 points came against the Boston Celtics in January 2018.

The point guard put on a show against Kyrie Irving and the Celtics, registering five assists and eight three-pointers. Courtsey his exploits, the Warriors took a four-point win over Boston at the Oracle Arena in Oakland.

Stephen Curry attempted only 24 shots in that game, making 16 of them. Moreover, he had just one turnover in 36 minutes of action.

#4 51 points - Achieved 4 times

Washington Wizards vs Golden State Warriors.

Stephen Curry has been a tremendous scorer since he left behind the ankle issues plaguing him in the early years of his career. He has had seven games of at least 50 points in his career, achieving exactly 51 points on four separate occasions.

Curry's most recent game of exactly 51 points came on October 24th, 2018 against the Washington Wizards. Before that game, he tallied the same points against the Orlando Magic on February 25th, 201.

On February 3rd, 2016, Stephen Curry put up 51 points against the Wizards in Washington, making 11 three-pointers in that game.

The first game of his career with exactly 51 points came during his first NBA MVP season when he put up 51 points against Dallas on February 4th, 2015.

In each of his four games where he scored 51 points, Stephen Curry made at least ten three-point shots.