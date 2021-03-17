10 individuals banned permanently from the NBA

Every entity, like the NBA, have their own guidelines and rules, so infringements of the same could lead to bans of varying durations.

There are many such instances in the NBA. The league has accorded more than a few life bans on individuals for different reasons ranging from point-shaving scandals, racist behavior or substance abuse, to name a few.

In the NBA's early years, there were players who got involved in point-shaving and betting scandals. Not tolerant of such behavior, the NBA dropped the hammer on such individuals, even if they were in college.

Ten individuals banned for life by the NBA:

As many as 17 different individuals have been slapped with varying durations of bans by the NBA, depending on the infringements they committed.

There have been instances of the NBA banning players for life due to point-shaving scandals in college or for betting against their own basketball team. Without further ado, let us take a look at ten such individuals who have been banned permanently from the NBA.

#10 Jack Molinas

Jack Molinas

Jack Molinas, the third overall pick in the 1953 NBA Draft, was selected by the Fort Wayne Pistons. He made his NBA debut on November 7th, 1953 and played 32 games in the 1953-54 season with the Pistons, earning a selection for the All-Star Game after averaging 11.6 points and 7.1 rebounds per game.

Molinas, however, was banned permanently for betting against his own team. Years later, in 1961, he was the mastermind of a point-shaving scandal in college basketball that generated 37 arrests and hurt the chances of Hall of Famers Connie Hawkins and Roger Brown of getting into the NBA (Hawkins eventually made it to the league).

#9 Richard Dumas

Richard Dumas

Richard Dumas was selected by the Phoenix Suns in the second round of the 1991 NBA Draft. But he made his league debut a year later, on December 18th, 1992, because he was suspended for the entire 1991-92 season for substance abuse.

After averaging 15.8 points in the regular season with the Phoenix Suns and featuring in the 1993 NBA Finals against Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls, Dumas was again suspended indefinitely for substance abuse.

He later returned to play in the 1994-95 and 1995-96 NBA seasons, but the league subsequently banned him permanently for substance abuse.

#8 Roger Brown

Roger Brown

Roger Brown is in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame because it does not include only NBA players.

Brown was suspended permanently by the NBA and could not play a single minute in the competition due to his ties with Jack Molinas during his college days in Dayton.

Bronw played eight years in the ABA from 1967 to 1975 and was a great performer. He led the Indiana Pacers to three ABA championships, and his number (35) has since been retired by the Pacers.

#7 Gene Melchiorre

Gene Melchiorre

Gene Melchiorre was picked first overall in the 1951 NBA Draft by the Baltimore Bullets after spending four years of college basketball at Bradley.

Melchiorre admitted that he was involved in point-shaving issues in his college days. That led to the then NBA President, Maurice Podoloff, banning him and every athlete involved with the incident.

Melchiorre and Clifton McNeely (the first pick in the first draft in 1947) are the only players who were the first overall picks and did not play in the NBA (or the BAA, as the league was called in McNeely's time).

#6 Chris Washburn

Chris Washburn

The Golden State Warriors selected Chris Washburn with the third pick in the 1986 NBA Draft. He played 43 games for the team and 29 for the Atlanta Hawks between 1986 and 1988.

However, Washburn was banned permanently from the NBA in 1989 after he failed three separate drug tests in as many years. The 6' 11'' center averaged only nine minutes per game during his NBA career.

#5 John Drew

John Drew

John Drew played 11 NBA seasons between 1974 to 1985 and was a two-time All-Star when he received a permanent ban from the league for substance abuse.

Drew played as a forward for the Atlanta Hawks and Utah Jazz and averaged 20 points and seven rebounds in his NBA career spanning 739 games. His ban came after he failed three drug tests.

#4 Roy Tarpley

Roy Tarpley

Roy Tarpley played for the Dallas Mavericks between 1986 and 1991 before missing three full seasons because of substance abuse. Tarpley returned to Dallas and played 55 games in the 1994-95 NBA campaign.

However, Tarpley's alcohol-related issues continued, and he was banned from the NBA for alcohol abuse in December 1995. He later played in Greece but never returned to the NBA.

Tarpley was the Sixth Man of the Year in the 1987-88 NBA season. He died in 2015 at the age of 50.

#3 OJ Mayo

OJ Mayo

In a more recent case, OJ Mayo got banned from the NBA for failing multiple drug tests and violating the NBA's anti-drug policy.

Mayo entered the NBA in 2008 and earned a place among the All-Rookie teams in the 2008-09 season while playing for the Memphis Grizzlies. He played in Memphis till 2012. He then spent a year with the Dallas Mavericks and three with the Milwaukee Bucks before being banned.

Now 33, he has not played since 2016 but could return to the NBA if he is reinstated by the league.

#2 Tyreke Evans

Tyreke Evans

Tyreke Evans won the NBA Rookie of the Year award in the 2009-10 season ahead of Golden State Warriors' legend Stephen Curry.

Evans went on to play for the Sacramento Kings, New Orleans Pelicans, Memphis Grizzlies and Indiana Pacers before falling foul of the NBA for violating its anti-drug policy.

He last played in the league in 2019 and is eligible for reinstatement in 2021.

#1 Donald Sterling

LA Clippers fans hold up placards about Donald Sterling.

The only man on this list who was not an NBA player, Donald Sterling, is infamous for being banned from the league in 2014 by commissioner Adam Silver after recordings of him making racists remarks came to light.

Sterling, who owned the LA Clippers at the time, was banned for life and forced to sell the franchise, which was bought by Steve Ballmer for $2 billion.

Ralph Beard, Alex Groza, Norm Mager, Alvin Roth, Bill Spivey, Ed Warner and Sherman White are the other individuals banned by the NBA. All were banned for point-shaving scandals in college.