10 insanely expensive sneakers owned by NBA players ft. $100,000 LeBron James 15s

NBA players are considered to be one of the richest individuals out there, who are known for owning some of the most insanely expensive items. A great example would be players owning costly shoes, which would easily pique sneakerheads' interests. The problem is that some of these shoes are so rare that there's no other pair being sold than the original one.

Whether one is a sneakerhead or not, there's no denying that lucrative shoes can leave someone in awe. That's usually brought by the materials used in each creation. Additionally, some of these pricey shoes are even worn by the NBA players themselves.

On that note, let's take a look at the 10 insanely expensive sneakers owned by NBA players, as per HoopFlix.

Ten most expensive sneakers owned by NBA players

10) Custom Nike Ja 1 - $4000

Custom Nike Ja 1

Starting at No. 10 on the list is Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant's custom-made Nike Ja 1, priced at $4000.

From the look of the shoe, it has the famous Nike logo sign made out of diamonds, which easily makes the shoe stand out.

9) Anthony Davis' Custom Nike Air Mags - $30,000

Anthony Davis' Custom Nike Air Mags

Next on the list is Anthony Davis' custom-made Nike Air Mags, heavily inspired by the sci-fi movie "Back to the Future 2," priced at $30,000.

The original versions of the shoe were sold in an auction at the range of $10,600 - $15,900. Davis' version, on the other hand, was customized to look similar to the DeLorean time machine car from the movie.

Additionally, the 2020 NBA champion said that he has not even taken the shoe out of the box to test the feel on his feet.

8) Stephen Curry's Custom Under Armour shoes - $45,000

Stephen Curry's Custom Under Armour shoes

Moving to eighth on the list is Stephen Curry's custom-made Under Armour shoes, priced at $45,000.

The sneakers were done in honor of the 36 people, who lost their lives in the Ghost Ship Oakland fire back on Dec. 2, 2016. Curry wore the pair of shoes in a regular season game against the New York Knicks, where he scored an uncharacteristic eight points.

Curry's custom shoes had the words "Oakland Strong" on the design with the initials of the people who passed away in the fire accident. The sneakers would later be sold in an auction, where the money was donated to Oakland Fire Relief.

7) Jimmy Butler's Eminem Carhartt Jordan 4 - $80,000

Jimmy Butler's Eminem Carhartt Jordan 4

Moving to seventh on the list is Jimmy Butler's Eminem Carhartt Jordan 4 shoes, priced at $80,000.

With the shoe's limited release, Butler was able to get his hands on a pair. During a regular season matchup against his former team, the Chicago Bulls, the six-time NBA All-Star showcased his electric sneakers on the court.

6) LeBron James' Custom Gold Nike LeBron 15 - $100,000

LeBron James' Custom Gold Nike LeBron 15 shoes

Next on the list is LeBron James' custom-made gold Nike LeBron 15 shoes, priced at $100,000.

Following the time that James became the youngest player to score 30,000 career points, famous shoe designer Shoe Surgeon created a pair of luxurious sneakers in honor of James' achievement.

The custom-made Nike shoes were covered in 24k gold, crocodile skin, gold zippers and even diamonds at the end of the laces with the words "world champions."

5) Giannis Antetokounmpo's Louis Vuitton Nike Air Force 1 - $126,000

Giannis Antetokounmpo's Louis Vuitton Nike Air Force 1

Number 5 on the list belongs to Giannis Antetokounmpo's Louis Vuitton Nike Air Force 1, priced at $126,000.

The "Greek Freak"'s lucrative shoes include the designer brand's logo engraved in blue-colored Nike Air Force 1. It's one of the most stylish-looking pairs of sneakers on the list without doing too much at the same time.

4) Tyrese Haliburton's Custom NFT-inspired Nike Kobe shoe - $140,000

Tyrese Haliburton' Custom NFT-inspired Nike Kobe shoe

Next up on the list is Tyrese Haliburton's custom-made NFT-inspired Nike Kobe sneakers, priced at $140,000.

Following his friendly NFT battle with Knicks guard Josh Hart over NFT purchases, Haliburton would have one of his acquisitions placed on a Nike Kobe shoe. Debuting the sneakers in an NBA game, the shoes include the NFT design in a bubblegum pink and blue colorway.

From the look of the NFT image, it easily matches and blends well with the colorway of the sneakers.

3) Michael Jordan's Air Jordan 13 - $2.2 million

Michael Jordan's Air Jordan 13

Third on the list belongs to Michael Jordan's Air Jordan 13. The shoes were famously worn by Jordan against the Utah Jazz in Game 2 of the 1998 NBA Finals.

The classic shoes were handed out by Jordan to a "visiting ball boy" in the locker room with his signature. The shoes were designed with leather material along with a black and red colorway, later sold in an auction for $2.2 million.

2) Dwyane Wade's Li-Ning Wade 4 The Fire Monkey - $4 million

Dwyane Wade's Li-Ning Wade 4 The Chinese Monkey

Moving to number two on the list is Dwyane Wade's Li-Ning Wade 4 The Chinese Monkey, priced at $4 million.

The expensive sneakers are known to be covered in 18k gold, sapphire and diamonds. Its blue colorway also includes the Chinese Year of the Monkey logo, which refers to new business ventures.

1) P.J. Tucker's entire sneaker collection - $20 million

P.J. Tucker's entire sneaker collection

Lastly, P.J. Tucker's incredible sneaker collection gets the top spot on the list, priced at $20 million.

The NBA veteran's collection is known by many in the sneaker community and in the NBA as well. Some of his lucrative possessions include the Nike Air Yeezy 2 Red October and the Nike Kanye Grammy Sample, which amounts to $1.8 million.