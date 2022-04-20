NBA: 14 Players That Teams Wish They Never Traded

, t

Trading players in the NBA has been a common matter. Teams trade players on their roster who are lesser talented to receive elite players, in an attempt to take a step towards contending for a championship. Sometimes, the team which trades its lesser talented players to the other teams suffer more than the latter. Those players after getting traded, sometimes become more efficient and beneficial for the latter team.

Here are some players, we wish were never been traded:

#14 Phoenix Suns traded Isaiah Thomas

Isaiah Thomas was the 60th overall draft pick by the Sacramento Kings in 2011 because of his short height and moderate basketball skills. WIth no future in sight, the Sacramento Kings traded Thomas to the Phoenix Suns in 2014. Isaiah was the Point-Guard for the Suns but had to come off the bench as the Suns already had better players to start as the team's Point Guard like Eric Bledsoe and Brandon Knight.

Mid-way through the 2015-16 NBA season, the Suns felt no need of Isiah and they traded him to the Boston Celtics in exchange for Marcus Thornton and a first-round pick in 2016 NBA draft.

Regarding the trade, Isaiah had some thoughts which he expressed through a tweet:

"It's like they gave me a Christmas gift sending me away," Isaiah Thomas says of the Suns trading him to the Celtics. — Boston Celtics (@celtics) March 4, 2017

The Phoenix Suns trading Isiah Thomas was a bad deal for the Suns. If we look at Isiah's stats when he was in the Boston Celtics, he averaged 24.7 points per game, 6.0 assists per game, and 2.6 rebounds per game. Isaiah's performance when he was in the Boston Celtics was much better than Marcus Thornton's performance. Isiah was an MVP contender in the 2016-17 season and was averaging 29.9 points per game. He exploded as an offensive player and now one of the elite players in the NBA. Now looking at what the Suns got in exchange for Isiah Thomas, it looks bad for the Phoenix Suns. The Phoenix Suns should have either retained Isaiah or should have waited for the next season in order to get better players in exchange for Isiah Thomas.

#13 Portland Trail Blazers traded Jermaine O'Neal

Jermaine O'Neal was the 17th overall pick by the Portland Trail Blazers in 1996 NBA Draft. Jermaine couldn't keep his game up to the team's expectations and was traded to the Indiana Pacers in the year 2000, in exchange for Dale Davis.

As being in the Indiana Pacers, Jermaine nourished his skills and became one of the best Power Forward of his time. During the 8 year span in Indiana, Jermaine became 6x NBA All-Star, earned the Most Improved Player Award in 2002, took his team 6 times in the playoffs.

Dale Davis while being on Portland's roster averaged 7.1 points per game, 7.2 rebounds per game, and 1.2 assists per game through 4 seasons. While Jermaine in Indiana averaged 18.6 points per game, 2.0 rebounds per game, and 1.4 assists per game through 8 seasons.

Jermaine had much better seasons than Dale regarding their trade. While Dale a solid defensive player for Portland, Jermaine became an All-Star and earned several NBA honors.

#12 Golden State Warriors traded Robert Parish

Robert Parish was drafted by Golden State Warriors in 1976 NBA Draft and was the 8th overall pick. A year before Parish's rookie season in the NBA, the Warriors were the NBA Champions in the 1974-1975 season. After Robert's entry in NBA, Golden State's performance declined and they couldn't make the playoffs from 1978 to 1980.

While being on Golden State's roster, Robert averaged 13.8 points per game, 9.5 rebounds per game, and 1.3 assists per game through 4 seasons.

Warriors going with tough seasons made alterations on their roster. They traded Robert Parish and their 1980 1st round pick to the Boston Celtics. The Warriors agreed to take 2-1st round picks from the Celtics in 1980 in that trade.

Robert Parish after getting traded to the Celtics turned out to be a star and helped the Celtics win 3 NBA championships. Robert played 14 seasons for the Celtics and averaged 16.5 points per game, 10 rebounds per game, and 1.5 assists per game. Robert turned out to be one of the best defenders for the Celtics and turned into a Hall of Famer too.

But the catch is that the 1st round pick for the Warriors in 1980 turned out to be Kevin McHale, who also became a star for the Boston Celtics, also became an elite player and contributed to the team's success.

It was an increasing loss trade for the Warriors because the players they got in exchange in the Draft - Rickey Brown and Joe Barry Carroll were not up to the team's expectations and the Warriors tripped for several following years.

#11 Indiana Pacers traded Kawhi Leonard

We all know how great Kawhi Leonard is. His skills and abilities at both ends of the floor have been great so far. The 2-time Defensive Player of the year, NBA champion, 2-time NBA All-Star is a great 2-way player, a team cannot snub.

Kawhi Leonard, we also know him as "The Klaw", was the 15th overall pick selected by the Indiana Pacers in the 2011 NBA Draft but was traded to the San Antonio Spurs the same night for George Hill.

Kawhi Leonard ranks higher than George Hill in terms of overall basketball skills. Kawhi is faster than George, is better at the defensive end than George.

This trade was not a "Lost" situation for the Pacers or a "Win" situation for the Spurs as at the time Kawhi got drafted by the Pacers, the Pacers already had Paul George, George Hill was a better fit for the Pacers so the Pacers chose George Hill over Kawhi.

Now when we look at both the players, we can say Kawhi is better than George Hill so the Pacers lost, but all that the Pacers did was, they recruited a player who suited them the best.

#10 Toronto Raptors traded Vince Carter

Vince Carter or the "Vinsanity" has always astonished the crowd with his amazing vertical rise and hammer dunks. Vince was drafted by the Toronto Raptors in 1998 with the 5th overall pick. Vince averaged 23.4 points per game, 5.2 rebounds per game, and 3.9 assists per game while playing 7 seasons for the Raptors.

In the 2004-05 NBA season, Vince suffered injuries owing to which he played only 20 games averaging 15.9 points per game. That prompted the Raptors to trade Carter to the New Jersey Nets for Aaron Williams, Eric Williams, Alonzo Mourning and the first round picks of 2005 and 2006.

What happened after the trade?

Alonzo didn't prefer to play for a rebuilding team so he didn't even play a single game for the Raptors and joined the Miami Heat and won a championship the following season. Aaron and Eric Williams were not elite players and couldn't help the Raptors much and got traded after playing 2 seasons for the Raptors.

While Vince after getting traded to the Nets played 57 games in the 2004-05 season and averaged almost a career-high 27.5 points per game. Vince came back came back on the track with the Nets and averaged around 23 points per game through 4 seasons and was a 3-time All-Star while playing for the Nets.

How did this trade feel for the Raptors?

This trade was a bad trade for the Raptors, they should have kept Vince, injuries happen to players but it doesn't mean that player wouldn't come up once again in his career. Trading Carter cost the Raptors more than keeping him on their roster.

#9 Oklahoma City Thunder traded James Harden

James Harden was the 3rd overall pick by the Oklahoma City Thunder in 2009. Harden refused the offer to play as a starter and earned the Sixth Man of The Year Award while playing for Oklahoma. He also helped the team in the playoffs in 2012 by averaging 13 points per game.

Why was Harden traded?

The Thunder offered Harden with a 5 year $52 to $55 Million dollars but he said that he wasn't given enough time to think about this contract. Harden failed to come in contact with the Thunder and he was traded to the Houston Rockets just before the start of the 2012-13 NBA season.

James is playing his 6th season with the Rockets and has averaged 27.6 points per season through the 6 seasons and right now in this season, he is averaging 31.7 points per game, 9.7 assists per game, and 5.1 rebounds per game.

What did the Thunder lose with Harden's trade?

James Harden was traded to the Houston Rockets for Jeremy Lamb, Kevin Martin, 2-2013 first round picks and 1-2014 first round pick who turned out to be Steven Adams, Alex Abrines, and Mitch McGary.

Harden became a 5-time NBA All-Star, 3-time All NBA First Team and has many more titles with the Rockets. Harden has been an MVP runner-up twice in the last three seasons while playing for the Rockets. This season also he is on the top of the MVP ladder. The 2016-17 season was one of the best seasons of James's career, he averaged almost a triple-double with 29.1 points per game, 11.2 assists per game, and 8.1 rebounds per game.

The Oklahoma City Thunder got only one good player for Harden, Steven Adams, and all other players in exchange couldn't help the Thunder much. So, it was a loss situation for the Thunder.

#8 Dallas Mavericks traded Jason Kidd

Jason Kidd was drafted by the Dallas Mavericks, was the 2nd overall pick. Jason played the first 3 seasons of his career with the Mavericks, averaged 13.07 points per game. He was an average player and was traded to the Phoenix Suns. In Phoenix, Jason became an elite Point-Guard and was the leader in assists for 5 times, he was also a 10-time All-Star and the Mavericks reacquired Jason in 2008, and Kidd won a Championship with the Mavericks in 2011. Jason had an amazing career with the Suns and the New Jersey Nets and the Mavericks re-signed the elite performer in 2008.

The Mavericks could have done better without trading Jason, they could have added more elite players to their roster to chase the Championship.

#7 Washington Bullets traded Chris Webber

Chris Webber was selected by the Orlando Magic in 1993. Chris was the 1st overall pick but was traded to the Golden State Warriors for Penny Hardaway. In his 2nd NBA season, he was traded to the Washington Bullets. Chris while being on Washington' roster played 4 seasons and averaged 20.9 points per game, 9.7 rebounds per game, and 4.4 assists per game.

Why the Bullets traded him?

The Washington Bullets had too many big men on their roster, so they traded Chris Webber to the Sacramento Kings for Mitch Richmond. During his 1st season with the Kings, he averaged 20 points per game and 4.1 assists per game, that was the best rebounding season in Webber's career as an NBA player with an average of 13 rebounds per game. Chris became a 4-time NBA All-Star with the Kings. Webber had the best of his career while being on Kings' roster, he averaged 23.5 points per game, 10.6 rebounds per game, and 4.8 assists per game. Chris became a star while playing for the Kings. It cost the Washington Bullets by trading Chris and he proved that by having at the peak of his career while being with the Kings.

#6 Milwaukee Bucks traded Dirk Nowitzki

Dirk Nowitzki, the 7-foot tall German Basketball phenom was drafted by the Milwaukee Bucks in 1998 and was immediately sent to the Dallas Mavericks for Robert Traylor. Dirk's performance as a rookie was quite rocky as he struggled at the defensive end more than at the offensive end. He was outperformed by the elite Power Forwards in the NBA. Dirk started climbing the success ladder in his 2nd season in NBA and since then he never looked back and kept playing as an elite. Dirk exploded at both ends of the floor, made himself a great defender, and his mid-range shooting became his shiv regarding his offensive skills.

Dirk has an endless number of Awards and titles but in a nutshell. He is an NBA champion, an NBA MVP, and a 13-time All-Star. He is still playing in NBA and has the same spirit and firepower as he had when he decided to take off his game to the infinite heights of the sky.

#5 Seattle Supersonics traded Scottie Pippen

Sometimes, trading draft picks immediately after selecting them costs the selecting team by having a future elite slipped out of their hands and this happened with the Seattle Supersonics when they traded Scottie Pippen to the Chicago Bulls when they selected him as the 5th overall pick in the 1987 NBA Draft for Olden Polynice.

Scottie Pippen is no doubt one of the greatest players in the NBA while Olden couldn't add much to his career and to his team and was a mediocre big man. Scottie being a Small forward for the Bulls averaged 17.7 points per game, 6.7 rebounds per game, and 5.3 assists per game for 12 seasons. As is with the Bulls, Scottie became a 6-time NBA Champion, 7-time All-Star, 8-time NBA All-Defensive 1st Team and 3-time All-NBA 1st team.

Trading Scottie was a hammer which struck down the success of the Seattle Supersonics and they have to struggle for several seasons while Scottie helped the Bulls to build the core of the team and also helped in winning 6 championships.

#4 Milwaukee Bucks traded Ray Allen

Ray Allen, one of the finest shooters in the NBA history was the 5th overall pick by the Minnesota Timberwolves. Ray on the night of the 1996 NBA Draft was traded to the Milwaukee Bucks, he had a powerful Rookie season with the Bucks and averaged 13.4 points per game, 4.0 rebounds per game, and 2.6 assists per game.

Allen started climbing the success ladder in the 2000-01 NBA season when he won the 3-point contest in the All-Star Weekend and was the part of the Bucks' "Big-Three" which the led the team to the Eastern Conference Finals.

Midway through the 2002-03 NBA season, Ray remained with the Bucks but was traded then to the Seattle Supersonics. Ray on the Sonics roster had a Hall of Famer career, averaged 24.6 points per game, 4.6 rebounds per game, and 4.2 assists per game. Ray also appeared 4 times in the All-Star game with the Sonics.

The Milwaukee Bucks traded Ray Allen when he was getting into a great shooting rhythm and averaged 20+ points per game for several seasons. The Bucks couldn't go further than the 1st round of the NBA playoff yet after trading Ray Allen which means somehow, somewhere the Milwaukee Bucks felt the absence of Ray Allen on their roster.

#3 St. Louis Hawks traded Bill Russell

The 11x NBA Champion, 5x NBA MVP, 12x NBA All-Star, and Hall of Famer Bill Russell is one of the best players in the NBA history. Bill was drafted by the St. Lewis Hawks as the 2nd overall pick and was immediately traded to the Boston Celtics. Bill played 13 seasons for the Celtic and won 11 championships, averaged 15.1 points per game, a massive 22.5 rebounds per game and 4.3 assists per game. We don't have to debate on what Bill added to his team, 11 championships, a Hall of Famer performance and what not.

Trading Bill to the Boston Celtics was the worst decision by the St. Louis Hawks (now known as the Atlanta Hawks).

#2 Milwaukee Bucks traded Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar the 7'2" center was drafted by the Milwaukee Bucks was the 1st overall pick in the 1969 NBA draft. He averaged 30.4 points per game, 15.3 rebounds per game, and 4.3 assists per game during the 6 seasons. He became a 6-time NBA All-Star, earned 1 championship, and was a 3-time NBA MVP with the Bucks.

In the 1975-76 season, the Bucks traded Kareem to the Los Angeles Lakers and Kareem won 5 NBA titles with them. This trade is the worst trade in the NBA history and the Bucks have not shown up in the NBA finals since that means Kareem had so much influence on the Bucks team. Also, Kareem is believed to be the best center in the NBA history and had a Hall of Famer career.

#1 Charlotte Hornets traded Kobe Bryant

Kobe Bryant, the Black Mamba, is one of the best players to ever play this game. He was selected by the Charlotte Hornets in the 1996 NBA Draft and was traded to the Los Angeles Lakers and this trade changed the NBA history. Kobe played his 20-year career with the Lakers and averaged 25 points per game, 5.2 rebounds per game, and 4.7 assists per game.

The 5x NBA champion, 1x MVP, 18x All-Star and 2x Scoring champion is known for having the best basketball mentality in the NBA history. Kobe turned into the best player of his generation but the Hornets wanted a center in 1996 and Lakers had Vlade Divac who was a center. Vlade had a few years of a good game but Kobe stole the show for the Lakers and once again made the Lakers, the best franchise to play with.

The decision of the Hornets made them pay by what Kobe did in his NBA career. Maybe the scenario could have been something else with Kobe on the Hornets, at the end no one knows!

