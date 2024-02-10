10 NBA role players shockingly making more money than 49ers' OPOY Christian McCaffrey

All NBA role players have their own defined purposes for their teams that highlight their importance to a unit's success in the league. They may not post the most flashy highlights or numbers on a nightly basis, but their teammates are aware of what they bring to the table.

Interestingly, there are NBA role players who earn a huge amount of money, more so than San Francisco 49ers Offensive Player of The Year, Christian McCaffrey.

The 2024 NFL OPOY is known for being one of the most important pieces to the 49ers' success this season, rightfully earning him the award. While there are some NBA role players, who don't necessarily have the same impact as McCaffrey does, that hasn't stopped them from earning a huge paycheck.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

McCaffrey has a contract of $64 million for four years after previously signing with the Carolina Panthers and being traded to the 49ers.

10 NBA role players earning more than 49ers' OPOY Christian McCaffrey

1) Kyle Kuzma - $104 million for four years

Washington Wizards forward - Kyle Kuzma

In his third season with the team, Kyle Kuzma is averaging 21.8 points (45.4% shooting, including 33.2% from 3-point range), 6.4 rebounds and 4.2 assists.

Kuzma is seen as part of the Wizards' building blocks for the future as he continues to improve upon his offensive game.

2) Tyler Herro - $120 million for four years

Miami Heat guard - Tyler Herro

Tyler Herro is in his fifth season with the Miami Heat. This season, Herro is putting up 20.9 points (43.6% shooting, including 40.8% from 3-point range), 5.3 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game.

Alongside Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo, Herro is the team's third option with his shotmaking ability and value to the Heat's offense.

3) Gordon Hayward - $120 million for four years

Former Charlotte Hornets forward - Gordon Hayward

Former Hornets forward Gordon Hayward was acquired by the OKC Thunder during the NBA Trade Deadline for his two-way ability while being an excellent playmaker.

In the 25 games he played for the Charlotte Hornets this season, he averaged 14.5 points (46.8% shooting, including 36.1% from 3-point range) and 4.7 rebounds per game.

4) John Collins - $125 million for five years

Utah Jazz forward - John Collins

John Collins comes has played 49 games for the Utah Jazz this season after six seasons with the Atlanta Hawks. The Jazz forward is averaging 14.4 points (52.2% shooting, including 34.3% from 3-point range) and 8.1 rebounds per game.

5) Jordan Poole - $128 million for four years

Washington Wizards guard - Jordan Poole

Following his tenure with the Golden State Warriors, Jordan Poole is in a new stage in his NBA career playing for the Washington Wizards. His struggles on the court have been visible as he is now one of the main defensive assignments of opposing teams.

With the Wizards, he is averaging 15.9 points (40.3% shooting, including 29.7% from 3-point range).

6) Fred VanVleet - $128 million for three years

Houston Rockets guard - Fred VanVleet

Listed at number six on this NBA role players list, Fred VanVleet was acquired by the Houston Rockets during the 2023 offseason due to his veteran leadership and scoring production.

Coupled with his playmaking ability, VanVleet is having an excellent season with the Rockets. He is putting up 16.5 points (40.9% shooting, including 37.4% from 3-point range) and 8.2 assists per game.

7) Ben Simmons - $177 million for five years

Brooklyn Nets forward - Ben Simmons

Following his tenure with the Philadelphia 76ers, Ben Simmons is continuing to work his new role with the Brooklyn Nets amid injury struggles. This season, he has only played in 10 games, averaging 6.4 points (59.6% shooting), 9.2 rebounds and 6.5 assists per game.

8) Michael Porter Jr. - $179 million for five years

Denver Nuggets forward - Michael Porter Jr.

2023 NBA Champion Michael Porter Jr. remains one of the Denver Nuggets' more important pieces, especially with what he brings to the team's spacing and shotmaking.

This season, he is putting up 16.0 points (47.3% shooting, including 39.6% from 3-point range) and 7.0 rebounds per game.

9) Tobias Harris - $180 million for five years

Philadelphia 76ers forward - Tobias Harris

Tobias Harris is in his sixth NBA season with the Philadelphia 76ers as he remains the team's starter at the small forward position. Playing alongside Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey, Harris complements their game by being capable of spacing out the floor and being another reliable scoring option.

10) Rudy Gobert - $205 million for five years

Minnesota Timberwolves center - Rudy Gobert

Lastly, Rudy Gobert is in his second season with the Minnesota Timberwolves, leading the team's defensive prowess. Regarded as one of the best rim protectors in the league, he is averaging 13.7 points (64.9% shooting) and 12.5 rebounds per game.

Check out all NBA Trade Deadline 2024 deals here as big moves are made!