Many NBA stars have shown their support for other leagues and sports as well. Being professional athletes, these players gel well with other sports personalities and are often spotted in the stadiums cheering for their favorite teams. Many NBA stars such as Kobe Bryant and Steve Nash also took inspiration from soccer players and learned new skills. Also, certain NBA stars grew up in a different country where soccer thrives.

Ten NBA Stars and the Soccer teams they support

Often if the city's NBA team is having a big game, that city's other sports athletes will wear the NBA team's jerseys to show their support. On many occasions, NBA players fly out internationally to big games of other sports and we all know that sports fandom knows no boundaries. On that note, Let's take a look at the 10 NBA stars and their favorite soccer teams.

#1 Steve Nash - Tottenham Hotspur FC

Steve Nash in a Tottenham Hotspurs practice session

Steve Nash has been a Tottenham Hotspur fan all his life,

"My dad grew up in Tottenham and so did my dad's dad...My whole family is Tottenham fans."

Steve Nash practiced with Tottenham Hotspurs on Wednesday. http://t.co/tvtzx0ADAD pic.twitter.com/uXKvzBYOG2 — theScore (@theScore) July 23, 2014

He has attended practice sessions with the team in England and has attended various games as well. As Nash noted, his father and grandfather grew up in Tottenham and he was inevitably a fan of the home team, Tottenham Hotspur.

#2 Pau Gasol - FC Barcelona

Pau Gasol in Camp Nou

Pau Gasol was born in Barcelona, Spain and it should come as no surprise that he supports FC Barcelona. He played for the Spanish National Basketball Team in the Olympics and talks about his Spanish heritage with pride.

Pau Gasol and his brother, Marc Gasol played for the FC Barcelona basketball club as young players before declaring for the NBA draft.

#3 Luka Doncic - Real Madrid CF

Luka Doncic wearing Real Madrid gear

Luka Doncic's love for Real Madrid should come as no surprise. The Slovenian-born All-Star played for the Real Madrid basketball club as a youth player and took the team to a championship. He won EuroLeague MVP in 2018 as a member of Real Madrid and he heavily supports the soccer team as well.

“@luka7doncic is a big football fan. He’s very madridista—he really loved Real Madrid’s football team.”https://t.co/PAh4DRd3yR — B/R Football (@brfootball) March 21, 2019

Luka Doncic even played soccer as a kid but eventually decided to dedicate his time to basketball.