10 NBA teams with the biggest fanbases, ranked

Many NBA teams have loyal fanbases, but only a few have many fans. The number of fans mostly depends on the team's location since big-market teams generally have bigger fanbases.

Another significant factor that impacts the popularity of NBA teams is their success. Teams that have won championships in recent years mostly have larger fanbases, as they are liked by both local and international fans.

Without further ado, here are the 10 NBA teams with the biggest fanbases as of 2023.

#1 - LA Lakers

The Lakers have been one of the most popular NBA teams for decades (Image via Getty Images)

The LA Lakers have a massive following due to their rich history, numerous championships, iconic players like Magic Johnson, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, and Kobe Bryant, and their presence in the second-largest media market in the United States.

The 2023 Lakers are also very popular as they have LeBron James, one of the best players of all time. They have a chance to win it all and become the team with the most championships in the league's history.

#2 - Boston Celtics

Jayson Tatum has made the Celtics very popular (Image via Getty Images)

The Celtics have a strong and devoted fan base known for their passionate support. The team's storied tradition, winning culture, and legendary players like Bill Russell and Larry Bird have contributed to their large following.

Boston is not even one of the 10 biggest markets in the league, yet the Celtics are one of the most popular NBA teams. If they win it all in 2023, they'll break the tie with the Lakers and have the most championships in the league's history.

#3 - Chicago Bulls

The Bulls were one of the most popular NBA teams with Derrick Rose (Image via Getty Images)

The Bulls gained a significant fanbase during the 1990s with the emergence of Michael Jordan, who became a global basketball icon. Their six championships and thrilling style of play attracted fans worldwide.

While they haven't been successful lately, they had a competitive team with Derrick Rose more than a decade ago. Despite the lack of success, they are still popular and have a large fanbase.

#4 - Golden State Warriors

The Warriors are one of the most successful NBA teams (Image via Getty Images)

The Warriors experienced a surge in popularity in recent years due to their success in winning championships and their exciting style of play led by Steph Curry.

The team's location in the Bay Area also contributes to its passionate fan base, but besides local fans, the Dubs are also very popular in other parts of the world.

#5 - Miami Heat

The Heat culture is what makes the team unique (Image via Getty Images)

The Heat have a solid and loyal fan base, mainly known for their support during the "Big Three" era, which featured LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, and Chris Bosh. The team's success, vibrant city, and hard-working culture make them stand out.

Despite being a medium-market team, the Heat have become popular worldwide, primarily due to their success. Pat Riley doesn't want to tank and is focused on achieving great results every single season.

#6 - New York Knicks

The Knicks are in the biggest market (Image via Getty Images)

Despite a stretch of struggles, the Knicks still boast a significant fan base due to their location in New York City, one of the largest markets in the world and the largest market in the NBA.

The team's history, Madison Square Garden as its home arena, and a dedicated fan culture contribute to its popularity. Regardless of their results, the Knicks will always have a loyal and large fanbase, mostly because of their location.

#7 - Philadelphia 76ers

The 76ers are among the most popular NBA teams, despite their struggles (Image via Getty Images)

The 76ers have a passionate fan base known for their loyalty and dedication, despite some lean years. The team's history and association with legendary players like Julius Erving and Allen Iverson have made them very popular.

The team hasn't had much success lately. Despite this, it still has many loyal players and millions of fans from many parts of the world.

#8 - Toronto Raptors

The Raptors are the only team from Canada (Image via Getty Images)

The Toronto Raptors have been among the worst NBA teams in the 2022-23 season. However, they still have many fans as they are in one of the largest markets in North America.

The Raptors won their first and only championship in 2019 and have become even more popular since then. While they are currently struggling, there is no doubt that they have the support of many Canadian basketball fans.

#9 - Dallas Mavericks

Luka Doncic has turned the Mavs into one of the best NBA teams (Image via Getty Images)

The Mavericks have a devoted fan base that has grown over the years, particularly due to their championship win in 2011 and Dirk Nowitzki. The team's consistency, strong community engagement, and passionate owner Mark Cuban have helped cultivate their fan following.

The Mavs now have Luka Doncic, who has turned them into one of the best NBA teams. Thanks to being in one of the biggest markets in the NBA, the Mavericks have managed to establish a large following over the past few decades.

#10 - San Antonio Spurs

Gregg Popovich turned the Spurs into one of the most successful NBA teams (Image via Getty Images)

The Spurs have a dedicated fan base that appreciates the team's consistency, fundamental style of play, and their success under coach Gregg Popovich. Their five championships and the loyalty of star player Tim Duncan helped cultivate a passionate following.

While they currently don't have a great roster, there is no doubt that the Spurs will have many loyal fans as long as Popovich leads the team.

