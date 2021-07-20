10 Notable NBA players not participating in 2020 Tokyo Olympics

Team USA has always been a juggernaut of basketball talent that easily bags any Olympic medal in the Summer Games. The USA men's national basketball team has an Olympic record of 138-5 since 1936 but has lost two exhibition games in a row, something that has never happened before. It has led to people commenting on the poorly constructed roster filled with NBA stars and whether this team is worse than the country's previous two Olympic teams.
Which NBA stars are not participating in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics?
Several notable NBA stars aren't participating in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and naturally, everyone is thinking if they could play, Team USA would not have lost those two exhibition games to Nigeria and Australia. Moreover, several NBA stars are from other countries and many aren't competing for their country as well.
Here are 10 notable NBA players not participating in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.
#1 LeBron James
King James is one of the biggest names in the NBA not to participate in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. LeBron James decided to "play for the Tune Squad" instead of the USA Olympic men's national basketball team, hinting he is focused on the release of his Hollywood venture, "Space Jam: A New Legacy."
However, many believe the release of Space Jam: A New Legacy is just an excuse and the real reason for skipping the 2020 Tokyo Olympics is rest. LeBron James is coming off a compressed 72-game regular season and was injured for the longest stretch of his career this season. He is most likely resting and healing his ankle to prepare for the next NBA season. James has three Olympic medals, one bronze from the 2004 Athens Olympics and two golds from the 2008 Beijing Olympics and 2012 London Olympics.
#2 Nikola Jokic
Nikola Jokic won the 2021 NBA MVP and he is also a huge name missing from the 2020 Tokyo Olympics action. He is not representing the Serbian men's national basketball team. Serbia finished second behind the USA in the 2016 Rio Olympics where Jokic bagged his first-ever Olympic medal.
Nikola Jokic's Serbian teammate and Hawks player Bogdan Bogdanovic is also not suiting up for his country at the 2020 Summer Games.
#3 Stephen Curry
Stephen Curry's announcement that he has decided against playing in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics was huge news ahead of the training camp. Curry has several accolades under his belt except for an Olympic medal. He decided to heal his injuries during the 2012 and 2016 Olympics and everyone expected him to participate in the 2020 summer games.
Stephen Curry decided that resting and healing his injuries was more valuable at the moment than competing in a grueling Olympic competition. Many experts suggest he is still capable of running for the 2024 Paris Olympics and hasn't ruled out the possibility of an appearance in the future. However, he couldn't risk further injury and chose to utilize his offseason to prepare for the next NBA season.
#4 Giannis Antetokounmpo
Two-time NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo is not representing Greece at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. He turned his game up a notch and has now taken the Milwaukee Bucks to the 2021 NBA Finals. Antetokounmpo is currently one win away from the 2021 NBA championship and naturally, he decided that competing for the NBA title was more important at the moment.