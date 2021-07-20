10 Notable NBA players not participating in 2020 Tokyo Olympics

Team USA has always been a juggernaut of basketball talent that easily bags any Olympic medal in the Summer Games. The USA men's national basketball team has an Olympic record of 138-5 since 1936 but has lost two exhibition games in a row, something that has never happened before. It has led to people commenting on the poorly constructed roster filled with NBA stars and whether this team is worse than the country's previous two Olympic teams.

Which NBA stars are not participating in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics?

Several notable NBA stars aren't participating in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and naturally, everyone is thinking if they could play, Team USA would not have lost those two exhibition games to Nigeria and Australia. Moreover, several NBA stars are from other countries and many aren't competing for their country as well.

LeBron James, Steph Curry skipping Olympics as Team USA roster is reportedly finalizedhttps://t.co/qwDelNCfOX — Fox News (@FoxNews) June 24, 2021

Here are 10 notable NBA players not participating in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

#1 LeBron James

LeBron James at the USA Basketball Men's National Team Training Camp in 2015

King James is one of the biggest names in the NBA not to participate in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. LeBron James decided to "play for the Tune Squad" instead of the USA Olympic men's national basketball team, hinting he is focused on the release of his Hollywood venture, "Space Jam: A New Legacy."

🗣️ "I think I'm gonna play for the Tune squad this summer instead of the Olympics."



After his first-ever 1st round elimination, LeBron James has hinted he might not participate in the Tokyo Olympics 👀🤣https://t.co/SS8RQBICn1 — SPORTbible (@sportbible) June 5, 2021

However, many believe the release of Space Jam: A New Legacy is just an excuse and the real reason for skipping the 2020 Tokyo Olympics is rest. LeBron James is coming off a compressed 72-game regular season and was injured for the longest stretch of his career this season. He is most likely resting and healing his ankle to prepare for the next NBA season. James has three Olympic medals, one bronze from the 2004 Athens Olympics and two golds from the 2008 Beijing Olympics and 2012 London Olympics.

#2 Nikola Jokic

Nikola Jokic representing Serbia at the 2016 FIBA Olympic Basketball Qualifying Tournament

Nikola Jokic won the 2021 NBA MVP and he is also a huge name missing from the 2020 Tokyo Olympics action. He is not representing the Serbian men's national basketball team. Serbia finished second behind the USA in the 2016 Rio Olympics where Jokic bagged his first-ever Olympic medal.

Serbia may be without NBA MVP Nikola Jokic and ace sniper Bogdan Bogdanovic.



But Serbia is still Serbia.



They are the world No. 5.



Silver medalists behind USA in the 2014 World Cup and 2016 Olympics.



Gilas giving a sprint for their own money is beyond commendable. — John Bryan Ulanday (@bryanulanday) July 1, 2021

Nikola Jokic's Serbian teammate and Hawks player Bogdan Bogdanovic is also not suiting up for his country at the 2020 Summer Games.

#3 Stephen Curry

Stephen Curry representing USA at the 2014 FIBA Basketball World Cup

Stephen Curry's announcement that he has decided against playing in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics was huge news ahead of the training camp. Curry has several accolades under his belt except for an Olympic medal. He decided to heal his injuries during the 2012 and 2016 Olympics and everyone expected him to participate in the 2020 summer games.

Should Steph Curry play in the Tokyo Olympics or rest this summer? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/PQ5A4AL8Fe — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) May 25, 2021

Stephen Curry decided that resting and healing his injuries was more valuable at the moment than competing in a grueling Olympic competition. Many experts suggest he is still capable of running for the 2024 Paris Olympics and hasn't ruled out the possibility of an appearance in the future. However, he couldn't risk further injury and chose to utilize his offseason to prepare for the next NBA season.

Steph Curry said it was a "hard decision" to pass on the Olympics: "I do value the offseason. I am working out, back on the court. But to try to go and play, there's a lot that can happen...It just wasn't right for me. Very confident in that decision. No regrets." — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) July 8, 2021

#4 Giannis Antetokounmpo

Giannis Antetokounmpo representing Greece at the 2019 FIBA Basketball World Cup

Two-time NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo is not representing Greece at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. He turned his game up a notch and has now taken the Milwaukee Bucks to the 2021 NBA Finals. Antetokounmpo is currently one win away from the 2021 NBA championship and naturally, he decided that competing for the NBA title was more important at the moment.

Without Giannis Antetokounmpo, @RealPitino-coached Greece just beat Turkey and will next face Tomas @satoransky’s Czech Republic in Canada tomorrow in a win-or-go-home game for an Olympic berth in Tokyo. — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) July 4, 2021

