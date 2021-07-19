3 things Team USA need to change before the start of 2020 Tokyo Olympics

Team USA at the Olympics has always been a juggernaut of basketball talent that blows away almost any opposition they play. They almost always bag a medal in the Olympics, boasting a total of 15 gold medals since the 1936 Berlin Olympics.

The USA men's national basketball team have a staggering 138-5 record in the Olympics since 1936. But going into the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, they have lost two exhibition games in a row, something that is simply unprecedented.

Team USA did win their next two exhibition games, but it was glaringly obvious that they need to make changes before the upcoming 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

How can Team USA improve their game before the 2020 Tokyo Olympics?

For starters, Team USA were an undersized team before Keldon Johnson and JaVale McGee showed up. The team got outrebounded during their two losses.

So the team needs to collectively fight on the boards and not leave it up to the center to clean the glass as other international teams do. On that note, let's take a look at three issues the USA men's basketball team needs to improve before the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

#1 Team USA need to improve their defense

Team USA is filled with NBA players who operate in an offense-heavy league. The NBA has grown fond of offense in recent years, and many superstars don't play defense like they used to. Hence, the team assembled is not a very good defensive one.

The only defensive anchors are Bam Adebayo and Draymond Green, but both are undersized for taller centers. Keldon Johnson and JaVale McGee's addition helped in the paint defense, but the team's perimeter defense remains lacking.

However, Jrue Holiday and Khris Middleton are set to join Team USA for the quadrennial Games. That should boost the team's perimeter defense a lot.

Nevertheless, players like Damian Lillard, Zach LaVine, Jayson Tatum and a few others need to improve their production at the other end of the floor. Outscoring opponents is unlikely to work in international games, as teams work hard at both ends of the floor.

