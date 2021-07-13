What are the key differences between rules in Olympic Basketball and the NBA?

The 2020 Tokyo Olympics are right around the corner and the world is hyped up for the quadrennial Summer games. Hundreds of the world's best athletes will compete in Tokyo to get a medal for their country. Team USA in men's basketball has always been a juggernaut of talent who easily grab medals at the Olympics. The NBA is by far the best basketball league in the world and Team USA picks superstars and All-Stars to form its roster. They have won the gold medal every Olympic season since 1992 except the 2004 Athens Olympics.

However, Team USA hasn't had the best start to their Olympic campaign. They have lost both their exhibition games to Nigeria and Australia and now analysts are questioning if this team can maintain the USA's gold record.

Team USA was 54-2 in exhibition games since 1992 before losing to Australia and Nigeria in back-to-back Olympic tuneups this week.



What does it mean?https://t.co/a760MezPv4 — Sporting News (@sportingnews) July 13, 2021

What rule changes do NBA players face in the Olympics?

What angry fans don't realize is that the basketball rules operating in the Olympics and the NBA are different. The NBA is not an international competition, but rather just one league operating in a single country with the freedom to have its own rules and business ventures. Whereas, the Olympics come under the FIBA (International Basketball Federation) rules.

The Fiba rules are designed for less athletic teams to be able to catch up to the NBA talent. It’s never going be as easy as people think it’s going be. And you can’t play the same type of basketball you do in the NBA. — James White (@Flight8) July 13, 2021

There are significant differences between the two rules and Team USA needs to adapt to the changes to gain an advantage. Let's take a look at some of the key differences in rules between the NBA and Olympic Basketball.

#1 The Olympic court size and game duration is smaller

FIBA vs NBA court dimensions [Source: Canadian Olympic Committee]

The NBA has a slightly bigger court and the distance between the three-point line from the rim is larger too. The Olympic basketball court is 49 x 92 feet whereas the NBA court is 50 x 94 feet. The NBA's three-point line is 22 feet in the corners and 23.75 feet above the break whereas the Olympic court's perimeter is 21.65 feet in the corners and 22.15 feet above the break. Team USA players can take threes with ease as if they are long-twos in the NBA. Moreover, the paint area has different dimensions as well.

Another major difference is the duration of the game. The NBA has four 12-minute quarters whereas the Olympics have four 10-minute quarters. The smaller game length is a huge advantage for NBA players as they are used to often playing 48 minutes in high-intensity playoff games.

