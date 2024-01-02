10 players likely ineligible for 2023-24 NBA awards ft. Ja Morant, Tyler Herro & more

In the 2023-24 season, the NBA awards underwent modifications to their qualification criteria, now necessitating a minimum of minutes played and a required number of games participated in for players to be eligible for consideration.

Under the new rules, to qualify for any award, players need to either log 20 or more minutes in a minimum of 65 regular-season games or participate in at least 62 games and contribute to most of their team's games before any season-ending injury.

With teams playing more than 30 games at the start of the year, there are already some NBA stars who are ineligible or will likely miss the selection criteria for the awards:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ten players who are ineligible or might not qualify for any NBA award

1) Ja Morant - 26 games missed

It has been tough for Ja Morant and even if he doesn't miss any game for the rest of the season, he won't qualify for any NBA award, considering his number of games missed.

2) Bradley Beal - 24 games missed

Hampered with a back injury all season and now an ankle problem, the Phoenix Suns' big three have not been able to gel well together. Bradley Beal has been in and out of the roster, and the Suns need him healthy in the final stretch of the season.

3) Tyler Herro - 18 games missed

It's just a wonder how the Miami Heat was able to keep themselves afloat with all the injuries to their top players. Tyler Herro has missed the most games and he has not had a healthy season due to his ankle injury.

4) Kyrie Irving - 16 games missed

The scary part of Kyrie Irving's injury is that he has no timeline to return. His heel injury is carefully examined, and the Mavericks need him to be healthy to ease out the burden from Luka Doncic carrying most of the load. Irving is just two games away from potentially missing an NBA award.

5) Zach LaVine - 16 games missed

The Chicago Bulls season has been rocky, and the foot injury of Zach LaVine has a big part of it. He has missed 16 games already as he adds up to the injury list of the Bulls that already has Lonzo Ball.

6) LaMelo Ball - 16 games missed

It seems that the Ball brothers have a tough time keeping themselves on the floor, as LaMelo Ball has been out for 16 games. The cornerstone player of the Charlotte Hornets has been struggling with injuries since last season.

7) Jamal Murray - 14 games missed

The good part is that the injury of Jamal Murray is not long-term. He has seen worse and missed a full season once. Expect the Nuggets to be careful with him and rest him enough, as his presence is critical to repeat as champions.

8) Darius Garland - 13 games missed

The backcourt combo of Darius Garland and Donovan Mitchell has not gained much traction due to injuries. Over the years, the Cavs point guard has been bitten by the injury bug many times, and this season is no different.

9) Bam Adebayo - 10 games missed

Another Miami Heat player has missed time in the NBA. Bam Adebayo has not played 10 games, and his injuries have become chronic. It's not a good sign for the Heat who wants to go for a better playoff spot.

10) Lauri Markkanen - 10 games missed

After a breakout season, Lauri Markkanen has been struggling with injuries. The team needs him on the floor to get a good chance to qualify for at least the NBA Western Conference Play-In Tournament.

Other players: Jimmy Butler, Kristaps Porzingis, Devin Booker, Donovan Mitchell - 9 games missed